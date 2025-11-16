South Carolina's City 'Where The Mountains Begin' Is A Tucked-Away Scenic Haven For Outdoor Adventure

Pickens is situated in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, as is the rest of the Piedmont region. Many of the mountains you can hike up in and near Pickens are part of this range, starting with those inside Table Rock State Park, only an 18-minute drive from downtown Pickens. Pinnacle Mountain is a local favorite. It's the longest trail in the park at 4.2 miles one way, and is one of the more difficult paths to the summit. Fun fact: Pinnacle is the highest mountain contained entirely within the state of South Carolina. Hike to the top to gain those bragging rights!

More ambitious outdoor enthusiasts will be happy to know that Table Rock State Park also has a trailhead to the Foothills Trail, a major hiking route that stretches 77 miles between South and North Carolina. Feeling like swapping the sleeping bag for a proper mattress? Table Rock State Park has rustic yet modern cabins for a perfect weekend mountain getaway.

Then, there's Glassy Mountain, which boasts sunset views year-round and a relatively easy hike, too, at just 1.3 miles, earning the trail an average rating of 4.3 on AllTrails. This trail also has the benefit of being the closest to Pickens, only 8 miles from the city center. Glassy Mountain is more accessible to beginner hikers or those who want a quick exercise session among the trees.