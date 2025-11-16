South Carolina's City 'Where The Mountains Begin' Is A Tucked-Away Scenic Haven For Outdoor Adventure
Every outdoor enthusiast should have South Carolina on their travel bucket list. Not only does South Carolina's longest pedestrian and bike trail boast a breathtaking path connecting mountains and coast, it's also one of the best destinations for wildlife watching on the East Coast. If your ideal escapade includes hiking up and down mountains and forest bathing, then Pickens, a small city roughly two hours west of Charlotte, North Carolina, is the perfect site to make a base.
Pickens' proximity to part of the Appalachians and other peaks has inspired its motto, "Where The Mountains Begin." One of the biggest draws is the Blue Ridge Mountains. This range is home to thousands of hiking trails spanning 615 miles across seven states, with some trailheads located in Pickens. Other notable places popular among hikers include Table Rock State Park and Glassy Mountain, the latter of which rewards hikers with views of nearby landmarks, such as Caesars Head.
Embark on nature adventures via one of Pickens' many hiking trails
Pickens is situated in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, as is the rest of the Piedmont region. Many of the mountains you can hike up in and near Pickens are part of this range, starting with those inside Table Rock State Park, only an 18-minute drive from downtown Pickens. Pinnacle Mountain is a local favorite. It's the longest trail in the park at 4.2 miles one way, and is one of the more difficult paths to the summit. Fun fact: Pinnacle is the highest mountain contained entirely within the state of South Carolina. Hike to the top to gain those bragging rights!
More ambitious outdoor enthusiasts will be happy to know that Table Rock State Park also has a trailhead to the Foothills Trail, a major hiking route that stretches 77 miles between South and North Carolina. Feeling like swapping the sleeping bag for a proper mattress? Table Rock State Park has rustic yet modern cabins for a perfect weekend mountain getaway.
Then, there's Glassy Mountain, which boasts sunset views year-round and a relatively easy hike, too, at just 1.3 miles, earning the trail an average rating of 4.3 on AllTrails. This trail also has the benefit of being the closest to Pickens, only 8 miles from the city center. Glassy Mountain is more accessible to beginner hikers or those who want a quick exercise session among the trees.
Scenic drives, urban trails, and other ways to enjoy Pickens
Enjoying all nature has to offer doesn't need to take place on a dirt road at thousands of feet above sea level. Road trippers can drive along the Cherokee Foothills National Scenic Byway, an alternative to the Interstate 85 with infinitely better views. Three of Pickens' historical and cultural landmarks are located along this road: The Table Rock Tea Company, a tea farm and shop specializing in U.S.-grown tea; the Hagood Mill, a 19th-century structure registered on the National Registry of Historical Sites; and the Hagood Creek Petroglyph Site, where you can see a collection of ancient Native American rock carvings.
Bikers, rollerbladers, or those who prefer to walk along a paved road can still enjoy views of the Blue Ridge Mountains on the Doodle Trail. Originally a railway through which freight trains would deliver textiles, foods, and other goods, the strip was repurposed in 2015 into an 8.5-mile paved road specially reserved for pedestrians and cyclists. The Doodle Trail winds through nature paths, residential neighborhoods, and farms, giving users a diverse view of life in the Piedmont region.
Watersports fans can paddle away on Lake Oolenoy inside Table Rock State Park for a different view of the mountains, this time from the water. The 67-acre lake is perfect for canoeing, kayaking, and small motor boats. Decks along the lake shore are privately owned, so expect to have to pay a small fee to get on the lake. But once you're there, peaceful surroundings await. Want one more lake option? In South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains is another lake state park with clear waters to swim, tube, and kayak: Lake Jocassee. If you're in the area for an extended period of time, Lake Jocassee is a great alternative base at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains.