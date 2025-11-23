Indiana's 'Roundabout Capital' Is A Walkable City Buzzing With Downtown Restaurants, Cafes, And Brews
When you think of bustling traffic, you may think of the taxi-crowded streets of New York or the backed-up highways of Los Angeles — but in Indiana, one city has taken a uniquely circular approach to easing evening commutes. Carmel, located about 30 minutes north of downtown Indianapolis, is known for its extensive network of roundabouts. With more than 150 traffic circles, it's no wonder the city has been named the "Roundabout Capital of the United States." Carmel touts that its roundabouts improve traffic flow and safety. City officials say accidents involving injuries have decreased by 80 percent. They also claim that the roundabouts have saved approximately 272 tanker trucks of fuel per year.
Carmel's roundabouts even have an international impact. On the other side of the world, its sister city in Kawachinagano, Osaka, Japan, is looking to model its own growth on Carmel's success by installing its own roundabouts. The blend of innovative urban planning and pedestrian-friendliness has helped the city earn recognition as one of America's coolest suburbs, with a lively downtown full of cafes, breweries, and restaurants.
Dining out in Carmel
Carmel's dining scene balances between chef-driven favorites and local traditions like its stops on the mouth-watering tenderloin trail. Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream is a local favorite that is home to the "Big Ugly" — a monstrous feat of a burger that has been featured on "Man V. Food." Just down the road at the Carmel City Center, Divvy takes on a more trendy atmosphere with small portions, perfect for mixing and matching plates with friends. Bookworms, history buffs, and fans of cozy vibes will love Woody's Library Restaurant. Originally funded in 1913 by Andrew Carnegie as part of his nationwide library initiative, the building was converted into a restaurant in 1998 and continues to welcome guests to dine amid its historic charm.
For a sweeter stop, head to Cake Bake, a whimsical tea-party-inspired cafe serving small lunches, cocktails, and of course, plenty of cake. Carmel also has no shortage of cafes and coffee shops. Locally owned favorite, Indie Coffee Roasters, is just a short walk from downtown. Named after the owners' dog, this spot is ideal for getting some work done, catching up with friends, or simply enjoying a freshly brewed cup of coffee. With so many choices just steps apart, you can easily wander downtown all day sampling the city's local flavors before heading out to explore Carmel's bars.
Toasting through downtown Carmel
If you're looking for a place to grab a pint, Carmel is full of breweries, wineries, and distilleries. The best way to try them all is to hit the Carmel Brews and Barrels Trail, a self-guided route that spans 12 stops along nearly 50 miles of tasting rooms and taprooms. From craft beers to small batch spirits and locally produced wine, there is something for every palate. Places along the trail include Sun King Brewery for bold craft beers and outdoor fun, Peace Water Winery, one of the state's only locally owned wineries serving California wine, and Flix Brewhouse, where you can grab a drink while watching the latest blockbuster. The trail hosts an annual celebration at the end of the summer called Brews on the Boulevard, with food trucks, live entertainment, and samples from Indiana breweries for those 21 and older.
From craft beers to cozy cafés to a wide array of dining experiences, Carmel offers something for every visitor. Its walkable downtown makes it perfect for a family-friendly day trip from Indianapolis or a night out with friends. Just a short drive away, Fishers adds to the appeal as one of America's safest and most affordable family destinations, making the area a winning combination for travelers seeking charm, convenience, and plenty to do.