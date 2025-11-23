Indiana's 'Roundabout Capital' Is A Walkable City Buzzing With Downtown Restaurants, Cafes, And Brews

When you think of bustling traffic, you may think of the taxi-crowded streets of New York or the backed-up highways of Los Angeles — but in Indiana, one city has taken a uniquely circular approach to easing evening commutes. Carmel, located about 30 minutes north of downtown Indianapolis, is known for its extensive network of roundabouts. With more than 150 traffic circles, it's no wonder the city has been named the "Roundabout Capital of the United States." Carmel touts that its roundabouts improve traffic flow and safety. City officials say accidents involving injuries have decreased by 80 percent. They also claim that the roundabouts have saved approximately 272 tanker trucks of fuel per year.

Carmel's roundabouts even have an international impact. On the other side of the world, its sister city in Kawachinagano, Osaka, Japan, is looking to model its own growth on Carmel's success by installing its own roundabouts. The blend of innovative urban planning and pedestrian-friendliness has helped the city earn recognition as one of America's coolest suburbs, with a lively downtown full of cafes, breweries, and restaurants.