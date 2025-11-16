Georgia's 'Hidden Gem Of The Golden Isles' Is A Coastal Hub For Historic Landmarks, Fishing, And Wildlife

Flanking the coastline of Georgia is a cluster of four picturesque, swampy barrier islands known as the Golden Isles. Salt marshes merge into sandy beaches and quaint towns, making this stunning coastal region a perfect seaside getaway. There's the unique downtown of Brunswick, called the gateway to the Golden Isles, not to mention Jekyll Island, home to a secret beach with no tourist crowds. But, then there's Darien: a wildly underrated town tucked between scenic rivers meandering into grassy marshlands that's often referred to as Golden Isles' hidden gem.

No matter what you have in mind, Darien boasts diversions for all. Head out on a boat tour for fishing in the swamps and waterways, or cast a line right from the docks at Waterfront Park. Stroll the paths to bask in the historic atmosphere and watch the shrimping boats bobbing along the Darien River, or paddle down the Altamaha River to spot alligators and otters. Venture into the surrounding wilderness for hiking, boating, and camping, or explore the breathtaking colonial architecture of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church and stop at one of Darien's local eateries at the end of the day's adventures for a bite of seafood.

If you're in Darien in April, don't miss the Blessing of the Fleet festival, a beloved annual tradition where the shrimp trawlers receive prayers and blessings for a prosperous season by the local priests, followed by three days of merriment ranging from a 5K run to a craft fair backed by live music performances and plenty of food, drinks, and games. Only 20 minutes by car from Brunswick, and roughly an hour's drive south of Savannah, this historic Georgian port town will make a delightful getaway.