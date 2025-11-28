Hidden In Colorado's Yampa Valley Is A Lush Oasis State Park With Excellent Boating, Hiking, And Camping

This quiet escape in northwest Colorado is home to a large reservoir, rolling hills, and plenty of water and land-based activities. Spanning about 900 surface acres of water alone, Elkhead Reservoir State Park is located in Yampa Valley and is full of wildlife, water-sports, and family-friendly fun. Like Staunton National Park, a hidden Colorado State Park and mountainous paradise well-worthy of national status, this destination is sometimes overlooked in favor of more well-known adventure spots, yet there's so much to discover.

While Elkhead Reservoir State Park is open year-round for visitors, the campgrounds themselves operate seasonally from May through November. This coincides with peak season in the park, which kicks off in May and winds down in late September. During these months, the reservoir comes alive with boats, jet skis, picnics, and hikers hitting the trails.

As for what to pack, the best approach is to prepare for all sorts of weather conditions. Even in the warmer summer months, the forecast can change on a dime, so it's helpful to pack a few extra layers for when it gets chilly, hiking boots with good traction, sunscreen, a hat, and even a rain jacket or poncho. To spot wildlife, it's best to head out in the early morning or evening, which makes all the more sense to pack those extra layers. If you want to fish, plan to pack your gear as there are currently no rental facilities within the park itself, per Outdoorsy. You can, however, rent water-sports equipment nearby, like at Elkhead Watersports Rentals.