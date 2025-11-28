Hidden In Colorado's Yampa Valley Is A Lush Oasis State Park With Excellent Boating, Hiking, And Camping
This quiet escape in northwest Colorado is home to a large reservoir, rolling hills, and plenty of water and land-based activities. Spanning about 900 surface acres of water alone, Elkhead Reservoir State Park is located in Yampa Valley and is full of wildlife, water-sports, and family-friendly fun. Like Staunton National Park, a hidden Colorado State Park and mountainous paradise well-worthy of national status, this destination is sometimes overlooked in favor of more well-known adventure spots, yet there's so much to discover.
While Elkhead Reservoir State Park is open year-round for visitors, the campgrounds themselves operate seasonally from May through November. This coincides with peak season in the park, which kicks off in May and winds down in late September. During these months, the reservoir comes alive with boats, jet skis, picnics, and hikers hitting the trails.
As for what to pack, the best approach is to prepare for all sorts of weather conditions. Even in the warmer summer months, the forecast can change on a dime, so it's helpful to pack a few extra layers for when it gets chilly, hiking boots with good traction, sunscreen, a hat, and even a rain jacket or poncho. To spot wildlife, it's best to head out in the early morning or evening, which makes all the more sense to pack those extra layers. If you want to fish, plan to pack your gear as there are currently no rental facilities within the park itself, per Outdoorsy. You can, however, rent water-sports equipment nearby, like at Elkhead Watersports Rentals.
Things to see and do in Elkhead Reservoir State Park
There's no shortage of interactive ways to explore Elkhead Reservoir State Park. Water-based activities are especially popular during the warmer months, and travelers can enjoy a variety of water sports, from boating and jet-skiing to water-skiing and swimming. There's also a boat ramp that allows launches, assuming the vessel has passed a mandatory inspection ahead of time. If you'd rather just swim, head to the designated swimming areas. It will be much more relaxing and you won't have to worry about maneuvering around jet skis and other equipment.
Fishing is another popular pastime at Elkhead Reservoir State Park. Whether traveling solo or with a group, it's a great way to slow down and enjoy some peace and quiet. First time fishing? Here are some must-have fishing gear that can go on vacation and keep you from using rentals. You'll also need a valid fishing license (via Colorado Parks & Wildlife), so make sure to add this to your packing list.
For land-based activities to enjoy year-round, choose from more than 10 miles of trails to hike, bike, or snowshoe (in the winter). Your best bet is to choose a trail that suits your skill level and interest. For example, some trails are more scenic, while others include rougher terrain and narrow stretches. Many travelers opt for the Sand Rocks Trail as a starting point. It spans close to 5 miles and usually takes less than two hours to complete.
Getting to Elkhead Reservoir State Park and where to stay
Unless you live within driving distance, your best bet will be to fly into the Denver International Airport (DEN). From Denver, you're in for a four-hour drive, so buckle in. That said, the route from Denver is a pretty scenic one, as you'll get to see the iconic Rocky Mountains in the distance, especially while driving west on I-70. Alternatively, both Southwest and United Airlines offer year-round daily flights from Denver to the Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN), and other airlines have direct seasonal flights (December to March) into Yampa Valley from a handful of U.S. cities. From there, it's only about a 30-minute drive to Elkhead Reservoir. Either way, you'll likely want to look into renting a car at the airport or elsewhere to make the most of your trip.
As for where to stay, you have your pick of two campgrounds at Elkhead Reservoir. Some campsites are electric while others are non-electric, so it really comes down to personal preference. While it may feel like you're 'roughing it,' you can still expect amenities such as fire pits, picnic tables, restrooms, and parking pads. If you're not quite ready for a camping experience, or you're visiting in the winter months, consider searching for accommodation in Craig, Colorado. The Best Western Plus Deer Park Hotel and Suites is rated positively on Google, with reviewers finding the rooms comfortable and the staff helpful. To reach the park from the Best Western, it's a short 15 to 30-minute drive, depending on traffic.