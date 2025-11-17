Tucked Between Los Angeles And Bakersfield Is California's Festive Resort Village In The San Emigdio Mountains

While California's beachy reputation is well-earned, sometimes it's worth looking beyond the major tourist hubs and exploring the state's lesser-known, quiet-resort-village side. And there's no better place to do that than Frazier Park. Conveniently located a little over an hour away from Los Angeles and just 40-something minutes away from Bakersfield, a city renowned for its music scene, outdoor fun, and antiques, this often-overlooked gem promises all the mountain fun and peaceful atmosphere you'd want without taking you too far away from the big city amenities.

Most of the people coming here drive in using I-5 as the main artery, while fliers can choose between several nearby airports, including Meadows Field and Hollywood Burbank, both of which are within a 62-mile radius. Public transport options are limited, though, so a car is your best bet. Remember that you have a lot to do and see around Frazier Park despite its modest, 28-acre size. The village is dotted with lush forests and picnic spaces, not to mention there's a playground, skate park, as well as multipurpose courts — and that's not even accounting for all the surrounding attractions. And if you're flexible with your travel dates, try coming here during Fiesta Days, a three-day celebration complete with music, parades, exciting raffles, and lots of good food: in short, a local favorite.