This One Site Is All You Need For Train Travel Anywhere (And It's Not Google)

There's something about train travel that's just magical. Perhaps it's the avoidance of long lines at the airport, or maybe it's the opportunity to enjoy a beautiful landscape as you arrive at your destination. Either way, trains are an excellent way to travel in many parts of the world. While you may be accustomed to using Google to plan your travel routes, there's actually a much better site that travel insiders rave about. The Man in Seat 61 is a comprehensive guide to worldwide train travel. Not only does it have a wealth of information about any train route you could imagine, but it will also guide you to the proper place to purchase your tickets.

Mark Smith, a former longtime employee of British Rail, has run the site full-time since 2007. Utilizing his love for and deep knowledge of train travel, he has been educating readers of his site for over 20 years on how to create effective travel journeys. Another reason why he is passionate about train travel and the website? The environment. "If you want to get people to cut their carbon footprint, you've got to emphasise the experience," he tells Fantastic Man when discussing how people can be swayed away from air travel. "It's awful, but you've got to do it to save the planet."

So whether you have dreamed of taking a train between Europe's most iconic cities or have always wanted a rail journey past some of America's most breathtaking national parks, you'll find everything you need on The Man in Seat 61. Let's dive in further and take a look at everything you'll find on Smith's site to help you decide which trains are right for you and how you can purchase your tickets.