Bordering The Mississippi River Is Nebraska's Village Dripping In History With Museums And Charming Inns

When you think of places with a rich cultural heritage, it's probably the high-fashion streets of Paris or the walkable "best city of 2025" London that come to mind. But what if we were to tell you that a tiny village with a population barely in the triple digits is one of America's must-see destinations for history buffs? Because that's exactly what the village of Brownville is — a pocket-sized destination with history around every corner.

Anchored on the banks of the Missouri River (one of the Mississippi River's tributaries), approximately a 75-mile drive down the 1-29 from Omaha's Eppley Airport, Brownville is a tiny village with a large heritage. One of the stops on the Lewis and Clark Expedition through the landlocked snorkeling and scuba diving haven of Nebraska, it has strong ties to Civil War and trade history. With less than 150 residents, the unassuming town seems less like a destination in itself than a pit stop on the way to some other place. Yet, this small town boasts of several museums and inns that speak to its history spanning two centuries.

Founded in 1854 by its namesake Richard Brown, Brownville was once a trade and fishing hub, bringing in as many as 47 steamships during its peak in 1857. With them came artisans, statesmen, and entrepreneurs, turning the town into a cultural center. Many houses belonging to eminent personalities still stand today, like the Didier Log Cabin created in 1854, or the Captain Bailey House, belonging to a Civil War Captain.