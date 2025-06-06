This Landlocked Midwestern State Is A Surprising Haven For Vibrant Snorkeling And Scuba Diving
When you think of great destinations for snorkeling and scuba diving, tropical places probably come to mind, like Bloody Bay Wall in the Caribbean, one of the best dive spots in the world. Most likely, the first place you think of is not the landlocked, Midwestern state of Nebraska, known primarily for its corn and beef industries. However, there are actually a couple of great spots in Nebraska for snorkeling and scuba diving. While you won't see the same underwater flora and fauna in the Caymans or Thailand's protected marine national park at the Similan Islands, Middle America's lakes, rivers, and creeks definitely make a splash for aquanauts.
About 200 miles west of Omaha, Sandy Channel State Recreation Area is considered a top destination for Midwest divers. Featuring some of the clearest water around and home to a number of freshwater fish, Sandy Channel has artificial reefs and wrecks to explore, from boats to planes. Lake McConaughy, aka Big Mac, is the largest reservoir in Nebraska. Along with offering diving, boating, and spearfishing, you'll also find white sandy beaches reminiscent of Florida. Located on the North Platte River, Lake McConaughy is just over 230 miles west of Denver, Colorado. Hershey Lake is a favorite with new divers and dive schools because of its shallow depth and easy access. While there isn't as much to see here as at the other two spots, divers have been working to install structures to enhance fish habitats and promote species reproduction.
Nebraska's top diving spots offer a summer's worth of outdoor activities
Diving in Nebraska is serious business, and while April through October offer warmer waters, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) suggests you may want to wear a dry suit here year-round. Sandy Channel is a Nebraska state recreation area with several dive sites, maxing out at around 25 feet. East Pit contains several intentionally submerged underwater playgrounds, including a submarine and a plane. There is plenty of freshwater aquatic life to be spotted, like catfish and largemouth bass. The Sandy Channel State Recreation Area has picnic areas, fishing access, camping, and boat ramps, though there isn't a public marina for watercraft rentals.
One of the top Midwest scuba destinations is Nebraska's Lake McConaughy, a vast reservoir with white sand beaches, swimming, tubing, and more. Big Mac, featuring 100 miles of shoreline, is where you go if you want one of those bright, summer Midwest lake days. Picnic on the white sand beaches and go swimming and snorkeling just off the shore. You can rent dive gear, jet skis, or a boat for the day from Big Mac Marina so you can get to the recommended dive spots near the dam or on the south shore. Fishing is a popular pastime at McConaughy, and walleye are particularly plentiful. Spearfish underwater in your dive gear or cast a line from the boat or shore, just make sure to get your fishing permit first, as it's a Nebraska requirement for anglers over age 16. There are several camp sites right on the lake. Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas offer camping, but they must be reserved in advance. Big Mac Campground also has full hookups, a boat launch, a convenience store, and even Wi-Fi.
Nebraska's wide open spaces have a lot of history and natural beauty
Situated in Keith County, Lake McConaughy is one of the best things to do in the state. The body of water is only a few miles from Ogallala, the "Cowboy Capital" of Nebraska, made famous by Western settlers when it became a stop on the cattle herders' Texas Trail. Named after its original inhabitants, the Oglala band of the Dakota Sioux tribe, Ogallala was once one of those quintessential Wild West towns, with saloons, gambling, cowboys, and the Union Pacific railroad roaring by. Today, Ogallala remains an interesting time capsule of American history and has several spots worth visiting. Check out the cowboy museum and its live Wild West-themed performances, visit the local cemetery, and admire the petrified wood gallery.
Lake McConaughy is also known for its incredible bird diversity. More than 300 different species have been spotted in the region, making it a great spot to bust out those binoculars, and there's an eagle viewing facility where you can observe eagles during winter months. An aquarium, annual rodeo, and Victorian mansion round out the Ogallala activities, but no trip is complete without a little trip 20 miles down I-80 for a meal at Ole's Big Game, a one-of-a-kind, historic steakhouse with an expansive menu, decked out in big game trophies from around the globe.
While you're in this part of the world, it's also worth taking a cruise down the Sandhills Scenic Byway, Nebraska's windswept road that is one of the best in America and follows State Highway 2 through ranch land, natural prairies, and historic towns. The drive starts in Grand Island, about 64 miles northeast of Sandy Channel's recreation area.