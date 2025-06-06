This Landlocked Midwestern State Is A Surprising Haven For Vibrant Snorkeling And Scuba Diving

When you think of great destinations for snorkeling and scuba diving, tropical places probably come to mind, like Bloody Bay Wall in the Caribbean, one of the best dive spots in the world. Most likely, the first place you think of is not the landlocked, Midwestern state of Nebraska, known primarily for its corn and beef industries. However, there are actually a couple of great spots in Nebraska for snorkeling and scuba diving. While you won't see the same underwater flora and fauna in the Caymans or Thailand's protected marine national park at the Similan Islands, Middle America's lakes, rivers, and creeks definitely make a splash for aquanauts.

About 200 miles west of Omaha, Sandy Channel State Recreation Area is considered a top destination for Midwest divers. Featuring some of the clearest water around and home to a number of freshwater fish, Sandy Channel has artificial reefs and wrecks to explore, from boats to planes. Lake McConaughy, aka Big Mac, is the largest reservoir in Nebraska. Along with offering diving, boating, and spearfishing, you'll also find white sandy beaches reminiscent of Florida. Located on the North Platte River, Lake McConaughy is just over 230 miles west of Denver, Colorado. Hershey Lake is a favorite with new divers and dive schools because of its shallow depth and easy access. While there isn't as much to see here as at the other two spots, divers have been working to install structures to enhance fish habitats and promote species reproduction.