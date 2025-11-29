Washington's 'Lilac City' Blooms With Downtown Gardens, Festivals, And A Top-Tier Arts And Dining Scene

After Spokane's soil was cultivated by its settlers in the 19th century, lilac blooms began to blossom earning the Washington city the nickname "The Lilac City". This reputation as being North America's home to the fragrant flower developed further following a push in the early 20th century for its residents to plant lilac bushes in downtown gardens. As such, for nearly 90 years Spokane has continued to host its annual Lilac Festival in the third week of May each year. In 1976, the flower show began its tradition of coinciding with Spokane's celebration of the nation's armed forces, and since then, visitors have been able to enjoy the Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade, the largest of its kind in the country.

Just 20 miles from the Idaho border, Spokane is a fascinating city with at least a dozen highly regarded art galleries and a dining scene that holds its own against regional powerhouses. Its location means that it can also serve as an ideal base for exploring the nearby states of Idaho and Montana. Those crossing state lines who have a penchant for nature can do amazing day trips to places like Lewiston, with its scenic trails along the Clearwater and Snake rivers, less than two hours away by car. And while Spokane does have an international airport, those planning a trip from other major cities such as the crown jewel of Oregon, Portland, or those visiting from Washington's waterfront city of Everett, can get to Spokane from those cities by rail on the Amtrak Empire Builder route.