Pennsylvania's Largest Natural Lake Is A Nostalgic Getaway Surrounded By Scenic Views, Shops, And Rentals

Pennsylvania is chock full of fun lake adventures, from Lake Harmony in the Pocono Mountains to the sandy shores of Lake Erie with scenic beach bluffs. However, there is something really special about the Keystone State's largest naturally created lake: Conneaut Lake. The lake is estimated to be around 12,000 years old, created by glacial ice. The size of Conneaut (which is a Seneca Nation word meaning "snow waters") is around 3 miles long and 90 feet deep in some areas, covering upwards of 929 square acres. The lake and surrounding communities became a resort area in the late 1800s, and visitors still flock to the area today for the family-friendly activities, peaceful surroundings, and care-free days spent relaxing and making memories. Guests can even take a nostalgic trip on a paddle wheel boat.

There really is no bad time to visit Conneaut Lake: summer is perfect for swimming, sailing, bike riding, and golfing, while winter is made for snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and ice fishing. Want to enjoy water sports but don't have your own equipment? Numerous companies in and around Conneaut Lake will be happy to rent everything from kayaks to boats. Festivals are held throughout the year, as well, such as the Festival of the Arts in July and the Pumpkin Fest or Lakeside Lager Beer Festival in October. Lodging options are plentiful; visitors can pick from vacation rentals, motels, and RV campgrounds.

Visitors can fly into Venango Regional Airport, a 34-mile drive on Georgetown Road. For larger hubs, consider Erie International Airport (46 miles away via Interstate 79 South) or Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, about a two-hour journey. If you choose to fly into Erie, be sure and check out one of the most underrated small zoos in the country.