This Scenic Riverside City In Ontario Is A Dream Spot For Retirees Who Love Nature And The Arts

After spending decades at work, retirement feels like the much-awaited time to settle into a place where each day unfolds with ease — surrounded by nature and immersed in a lively community spirit. While picturing the ideal places to retire, you might consider some of the idyllic Greek Islands, with the artsy communities and scenic coastlines, or you might turn to Panama, Central America's tropical paradise that boasts one of the lowest costs of living in the world. However, if you are looking closer to home, Peterborough, Canada, offers an equally compelling retreat.

Situated along the picturesque Otonabee River, this central Ontario gem has the perfect blend of natural beauty, cultural vibrancy, and small-town warmth. Compared to big cities like Toronto, Peterborough also has a lower cost of living while still offering a similar quality of life. Another major factor to consider when choosing a retirement destination is connectivity to major cities.

Peterborough sits approximately 138 kilometers (85 miles) northeast of Toronto, allowing you to access the conveniences of Canada's largest city without bearing Toronto's high cost of living. Bus services connect the two cities multiple times daily. The nearest international airport for Peterborough residents is Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), located 142 kilometers (88 miles) away. Alternatively, visitors can take a connecting flight to Peterborough Regional Airport, which is just 15 minutes from downtown.