The Best Greek Islands To Retire To In 2025 For Sunshine, Charm, And Community, According To Expats

For retirees focused on their next chapter, Greece is one of the most attractive relocation destinations in Europe. The nation's Golden Visa program allows retirees with plenty in the bank to gain residency by investing in property. Americans will need to apply for a visa if they intend to reside in Greece for longer than 90 days in a 180-day period, but it is well worth the trouble. Pair all of this with a comparatively low cost of living — on average, expenses are 23% cheaper than in the United States and 45% less costly than in the United Kingdom— and it's easy to see why expats are choosing Greek islands to savor their golden years.

However, affordability and ease of immigration only tell part of the story. Greece typically has over 250 sunny days per year, which is perfect for retirees looking to stay active outdoors. Healthcare is another major draw for seniors with one eye on quality of life. The Greek National Health System (ESY) provides affordable (often free) public coverage, while private healthcare is popular with retirees because it generally offers shorter wait times and a higher likelihood of working with English-speaking doctors.

For this guide, we've chosen the best Greek islands for retirement based on the factors that tend to matter most to retirees. These criteria include sunshine hours, reliable access to healthcare either on the island proper or via connections to mainland facilities, and a manageable cost of living. We also took into account the availability of expat and retiree communities, as a sense of belonging is an important part of adjusting to any new place you may call home throughout your life.