This Custom Red River Gorge Cabin Boasts A Treehouse, Observatory, And Koi Pond For The Ultimate Escape

Since its creation in 2007, Airbnb has been redefining the way people travel. The platform was built on the idea of offering guests the chance to stay in authentic, lived-in homes with distinctive character. And Seclusion Cabin, located in Kentucky's Red River Gorge, is a perfect example of one of these unique stays. Set in a remote mountain landscape, this Airbnb property features its very own treehouse, observatory, and koi pond.

The cabin is located in a remote stretch of woodland in Stanton, Kentucky, perched on a ridge overlooking the Red River Gorge. While blissfully quiet, the surrounding neighborhood includes a handful of other cabins, making it a small community in the gorge. Guests consistently praise the setting for its balance of isolation and accessibility to activities in the area. As one former guest wrote, "[T]his was our first time in Red River Gorge and this was a great location for getting to all of our planned activities. The neighborhood is quiet and the property felt secluded in the best of ways." Another added, "My son and I were six minutes away from many hikes, [a] petting zoo, a couple restaurants, and the underground water tour."

The Seclusion Cabin feels like the perfect embodiment of the Red River Gorge and its natural beauty. True to its name, it's all about seclusion and immersion in nature, thoughtfully designed to offer its guests both rustic charm and modern convenience. If you're looking for a way to see more of the Red River Gorge, check out a short trail that leads to a cliff-top viewing platform.