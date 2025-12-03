This Custom Red River Gorge Cabin Boasts A Treehouse, Observatory, And Koi Pond For The Ultimate Escape
Since its creation in 2007, Airbnb has been redefining the way people travel. The platform was built on the idea of offering guests the chance to stay in authentic, lived-in homes with distinctive character. And Seclusion Cabin, located in Kentucky's Red River Gorge, is a perfect example of one of these unique stays. Set in a remote mountain landscape, this Airbnb property features its very own treehouse, observatory, and koi pond.
The cabin is located in a remote stretch of woodland in Stanton, Kentucky, perched on a ridge overlooking the Red River Gorge. While blissfully quiet, the surrounding neighborhood includes a handful of other cabins, making it a small community in the gorge. Guests consistently praise the setting for its balance of isolation and accessibility to activities in the area. As one former guest wrote, "[T]his was our first time in Red River Gorge and this was a great location for getting to all of our planned activities. The neighborhood is quiet and the property felt secluded in the best of ways." Another added, "My son and I were six minutes away from many hikes, [a] petting zoo, a couple restaurants, and the underground water tour."
The Seclusion Cabin feels like the perfect embodiment of the Red River Gorge and its natural beauty. True to its name, it's all about seclusion and immersion in nature, thoughtfully designed to offer its guests both rustic charm and modern convenience. If you're looking for a way to see more of the Red River Gorge, check out a short trail that leads to a cliff-top viewing platform.
What sets Seclusion Cabin apart from the rest
Besides being located in one of the most beautiful settings in the entire country, Seclusion Cabin stands out for its unique craftsmanship and design. Built entirely by hand by Paul Rhodes and inspired from its wild natural surroundings, the cabin took more than six years to complete.
It was designed as a series of smaller cabins and treehouses connected by wooden bridges and platforms, styled to make the most of the scenic outdoors with double-height glass walls. As with any eco-home designed to fit in with the natural terrain, it incorporates rock formations and the mountain's natural slope for both structural stability and aesthetic appeal.
As you enter the cabin on the ground level, guests are greeted with a serene koi pond with a bridge arching over it. The main cabin houses an open-concept living space with a kitchen, living room, and dining area. The fully equipped kitchen includes new appliances and cookware, with added conveniences not often found in such remote retreats, like a dishwasher, washer, and dryer. One of the two bedrooms is tucked away in the famous treehouse, offering guests even more privacy. Across from the treehouse is the rooftop-deck observatory, where guests can enjoy uninterrupted views of the night sky through a clearing in the treetop canopy. Among other unique highlights, the cabin has its own fire pit under the trees, multiple balconies and patios with comfortable outdoor seating, a grill, and a private hot tub under a covered deck.
Staying in Seclusion Cabin
The biggest draw of Seclusion Cabin is, unsurprisingly, its location. Tucked deep in the woods near the start of Kentucky's most scenic drive, the Red River Gorge Scenic Byway, the property offers guests exclusive access to 2 acres of private mountain land. Depending on the season and weather, the hosts may recommend arriving with a four-wheel drive vehicle. There is free parking available for two cars outside the cabin. For those traveling from farther away, the closest major city is Lexington. Kentucky's second largest city, known as "the horse capital of America," Lexington is around 60 miles from the cabin.
Nightly rates at Seclusion Cabin vary by season but average around $400 (with a two-night minimum stay policy). Check-in is straightforward with a self-service keypad, though the hosts should typically be available should you need any assistance. Once inside the cabin, you'll find two bedrooms, one full bathroom with an oversized walk-in shower, one half bath, and a laundry room. Every element of the interior, from the built-in furniture and cabinetry to the detailed joinery, has been handcrafted specifically for the cabin.
The host, Derek, is an Airbnb Superhost, which means he has been recognized for his outstanding hospitality. With 5 years of experience on the platform, he and his co-host Sandy have racked up an impressive track record of reviews across three cabins in the area. As of December 2025, Seclusion Cabin holds a noteworthy 4.94 rating from over 350 reviews.