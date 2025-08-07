Hidden In Kentucky's Red River Gorge Is A Short And Sweet Trail Leading To A Unique Cliff-Top Viewing Platform

Kentucky is generally more known for bourbon and horse racing than for amazing outdoor destinations. Yet, the Bluegrass State's splendid Appalachian landscape does make for some truly magical outdoor escapes. Kentucky's lone national park at the impressive Mammoth Cave offers unique adventures both below and above the surface. Its state park system also protects unsung treasures like the high-elevation Kingdom Come State Park and its short but scenic hiking trails. One particularly underrated outdoor gem in the state is the spectacular Red River Gorge Geological Area, where you can find one of Kentucky's preeminent trails. The gorge's short and sweet Chimney Top Trail is the perfect combination of beginner-friendly challenges and all-time epic views.

On paper, the Chimney Top Trail is less than a mile long, with a mere 88 feet of elevation gain and several paved sections. Most hikers should be able to complete the entire trail in as little as 18 minutes! These modest stats make the trail's scenery all the more impressive. Despite being potentially less strenuous than a walk to your corner convenience store, the Chimney Top Trail features some of the East Coast's most awe-inspiring scenery.

From the convenient parking area (complete with restrooms), the trail leads to the magnificent Chimney Top Overlook. Rising 400 feet above the Red River, the overlook provides once-in-a-lifetime views of the epic Red River Gorge and the expansive, underappreciated beauty of the Cumberland Plateau beyond. From the viewing platform, you can find abundant photo-worthy views of many of the gorge's notable rock formations, including landmarks like Princess Arch and Half Moon Arch perched above the river. You can even combine the Chimney Top Trail with other scenic trails to visit Princess Arch and Half Moon Arch directly.