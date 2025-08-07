Hidden In Kentucky's Red River Gorge Is A Short And Sweet Trail Leading To A Unique Cliff-Top Viewing Platform
Kentucky is generally more known for bourbon and horse racing than for amazing outdoor destinations. Yet, the Bluegrass State's splendid Appalachian landscape does make for some truly magical outdoor escapes. Kentucky's lone national park at the impressive Mammoth Cave offers unique adventures both below and above the surface. Its state park system also protects unsung treasures like the high-elevation Kingdom Come State Park and its short but scenic hiking trails. One particularly underrated outdoor gem in the state is the spectacular Red River Gorge Geological Area, where you can find one of Kentucky's preeminent trails. The gorge's short and sweet Chimney Top Trail is the perfect combination of beginner-friendly challenges and all-time epic views.
On paper, the Chimney Top Trail is less than a mile long, with a mere 88 feet of elevation gain and several paved sections. Most hikers should be able to complete the entire trail in as little as 18 minutes! These modest stats make the trail's scenery all the more impressive. Despite being potentially less strenuous than a walk to your corner convenience store, the Chimney Top Trail features some of the East Coast's most awe-inspiring scenery.
From the convenient parking area (complete with restrooms), the trail leads to the magnificent Chimney Top Overlook. Rising 400 feet above the Red River, the overlook provides once-in-a-lifetime views of the epic Red River Gorge and the expansive, underappreciated beauty of the Cumberland Plateau beyond. From the viewing platform, you can find abundant photo-worthy views of many of the gorge's notable rock formations, including landmarks like Princess Arch and Half Moon Arch perched above the river. You can even combine the Chimney Top Trail with other scenic trails to visit Princess Arch and Half Moon Arch directly.
Discover one of Kentucky's most beautiful nature preserves on a beginner-friendly trail
In addition to being the perfect spot for a short and scenic hike, the Chimney Top Trail is also an excellent introduction to the under-the-radar Red River Gorge Geological Area. The entire geological area is part of eastern Kentucky's Daniel Boone National Forest, a prime slice of the state's Appalachian beauty. As you can see from the Chimney Top Trail, the Red River Gorge Geological Area is arguably the most picturesque section of the national forest, with deep river canyon walls and one-of-a-kind natural rock bridges surrounded by an enchanting Kentucky woodland. And while the Chimney Top Trail is simultaneously the most beginner-friendly and most scenic hike in the park, the Red River Gorge has plenty more exceptional hiking routes that can occupy an entire day (or several).
You can complement your visit to the Chimney Top Overlook by taking advantage of the Red River Gorge's status as a world-class climbing destination. You can also find top-tier spots for UTV tours. And, if you're looking for a more unique thrill, you can even take an unforgettable underground kayaking or boating tour through the flooded mines underneath the gorge! The Red River Gorge and the Chimney Top Trail are only an hour's drive from Lexington, and two hours from Louisville.
If you want more than a mere day trip, the park offers a wide range of unique lodging options for overnight stays. In addition to the park's basic campgrounds, you can also stay in one of the park's cozy cabins, or even more unique options like yurts and treehouses! Alternatively, you can opt for the park's modern hotels and resorts, like the luxury Cliffview Resort in the heart of the Red River Gorge.