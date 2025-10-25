Kentucky's Most Scenic Drive Is A Stunning Escape Of Red Rock Arches And Outdoor Adventures

One must embrace the unknown on the open road at least once in their life, especially when the U.S. offers some of the most scenic drives in the world. Whether you're cruising on U.S. Route 89 through five states and seven national parks or discovering Oregon's "Highway of Waterfalls" in a magical river valley, these road trips offer unforgettable experiences and self-reflection along the way. One of these picturesque routes is a Kentucky gem that takes you past striking geological formations and sprawling landscapes: the Red River Gorge Scenic Byway, the best way to view all the must-see attractions in the region. It may not take you from coast to coast, but you'll encounter lots of opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Stretching 46 miles from Stanton to Zachariah, the Red River Gorge Scenic Byway can be completed in a little over an hour with no stops. Along its length, there are plenty of trails to hike, where you'll end up at red rock arches and ravines carved over millions of years. Not only that, but you can set up camp at some of these natural areas to enjoy the starry sky among the towering monuments. You'll be chasing waterfalls, too, from verdant wilderness areas to remarkable rock formations; every mile promises an adventure.

The best time to drive is during spring or fall, when brighter foliage, outdoor activities, and pleasant weather are on offer for those who make the trip. While you can road-trip in winter, too, driving conditions can be dangerous due to icy roads. Since you'll likely be hiking or even rock climbing during pit stops, make sure to bring sturdy shoes and sunscreen.