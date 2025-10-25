Kentucky's Most Scenic Drive Is A Stunning Escape Of Red Rock Arches And Outdoor Adventures
One must embrace the unknown on the open road at least once in their life, especially when the U.S. offers some of the most scenic drives in the world. Whether you're cruising on U.S. Route 89 through five states and seven national parks or discovering Oregon's "Highway of Waterfalls" in a magical river valley, these road trips offer unforgettable experiences and self-reflection along the way. One of these picturesque routes is a Kentucky gem that takes you past striking geological formations and sprawling landscapes: the Red River Gorge Scenic Byway, the best way to view all the must-see attractions in the region. It may not take you from coast to coast, but you'll encounter lots of opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Stretching 46 miles from Stanton to Zachariah, the Red River Gorge Scenic Byway can be completed in a little over an hour with no stops. Along its length, there are plenty of trails to hike, where you'll end up at red rock arches and ravines carved over millions of years. Not only that, but you can set up camp at some of these natural areas to enjoy the starry sky among the towering monuments. You'll be chasing waterfalls, too, from verdant wilderness areas to remarkable rock formations; every mile promises an adventure.
The best time to drive is during spring or fall, when brighter foliage, outdoor activities, and pleasant weather are on offer for those who make the trip. While you can road-trip in winter, too, driving conditions can be dangerous due to icy roads. Since you'll likely be hiking or even rock climbing during pit stops, make sure to bring sturdy shoes and sunscreen.
The geological marvels of the Red River Gorge
Your road trip starts in Stanton, considered the gateway to the Red River Gorge. Fuel up on comfort food at Bruen's Restaurant, then grab a coffee to go from Screamin' Beans Coffee Shop so you're ready for the drive ahead. The first place to cross off your list is Nada Tunnel, about 20 minutes after you've hit the road. The 900-foot-long, 13-foot-high tunnel has a rich history — back in 1910, workers detonated dynamite to blast the limestone rock, then used drills and hand tools to dig out the rest of the passage, which served as a route for transporting timber.
Once you exit the tunnel, lush scenery takes over, indicating you're officially in the Red River Gorge Geological Area, where you can climb and hike to your heart's content. Raven Rock is the next stop on your itinerary. You can see the rock formation from afar or tackle the 3.5-mile trail to the summit. The out-and-back path can take up to 2 hours to complete, but the view from the top is worth the effort. From Raven Rock, it's a 30-minute drive to the incredible Sky Bridge, a 23-foot-high and 75-foot-long sandstone arch. A short, 0.7-mile loop trail leads you to the formation.
Next up is Angel Windows, two openings in the sandstone landscape located only a 5-minute drive from Sky Bridge. Getting here requires hiking about half a mile from the road, and the trail is narrow and can get muddy. Angel Windows is located next to the 12,646-acre Clifty Wilderness, which offers plenty more rock-climbing and hiking opportunities. The Clifty Wilderness is also the perfect place to camp, if you want to split the drive into a two-day affair.
Outdoor adventures along the scenic byway
Continue your Red River Gorge drive toward Natural Bridge State Resort Park, a haven for hikers, birdwatchers, kayakers, and anglers. The highlight of the park is the eponymous sandstone arch. Rising 65 feet and stretching for nearly 80 feet, Natural Bridge can be accessed via a 2.5-mile out-and-back trail. If you visit from April to November, you can admire the stunning rock formation on a 22-minute ride on a scenic chairlift called the Skylift. Winter visitors can observe woodpeckers, sparrows, and wrens, while licensed anglers can cast their lines in Mill Creek Lake to catch bass, black crappie, rainbow trout, and bluegill.
It's easy to spend a whole day at Natural Bridge State Resort Park thanks to its abundance of activities, but you're on the last leg of your journey. Nearby, you'll come across Torrent Falls, composed of three separate cascades plunging over a cliff face. You'll immediately lay your eyes on the highest one, which tumbles down a whopping 165 feet. Your last chance to be an adrenaline junkie on your Red River Gorge Scenic Byway tour is at the Via Ferrata. This is a safe rock-climbing route that even the little ones can try — some of the cliffs are as high as 120 feet, and novices can start out with an instructor before tackling the climb solo.
The Red River Gorge Scenic Byway ends at Zachariah, where you can rent a rustic cabin and get some well-deserved rest after your action-packed drive. Another option is to head north for 15 minutes to spend the night in Slade, a charming, under-the-radar Kentucky lake town with unique attractions like Thrillsville Adventure Park.