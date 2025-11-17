One Of California's 'Most Envied' Spots Is A Quiet, Exclusive Celebrity Enclave Above Malibu

All that glitters in Los Angeles is not confined to Hollywood, and Beverly Hills, arguably the nation's most famous zip code, isn't the only place dripping in money. There are wealthy enclaves throughout the city of Los Angeles and beyond, with some located in the heart of the action, while others are situated far from the chaos and clutter. One such neighborhood is tucked away in the southwest corner of the San Fernando Valley, snuggling against the Santa Monica Mountains next to the artsy and sun-drenched neighborhood of Topanga.

Surrounded by rolling hills, nature trails, and sweeping views of the Los Angeles basin, the city of Calabasas is an exclusive enclave populated by a series of gated communities where celebrities, athletes, and high-net-worth residents live. These subdivisions feature multi‑million‑dollar mansions and sprawling estates, often protected by 24‑hour security and controlled access. Ranked 9th on The Robert Dekanski Team's 2025 survey of "The 170 Most Envied Places to Live in America," it's easy to see why so many aspire to call this hillside haven home.

So, how expensive is Calabasas? At the time of this writing, Zillow shows that the cheapest single-family home is just over $1 million, while the priciest options can cost over $20 million. There are also condos and townhouses for under $1 million, and even a mobile home park with options starting at $300,000. These figures may seem outrageous, but according to data from Payscale, the cost of housing in Calabasas is 282% higher than the national average. Luxury truly comes with a price tag, and the real estate values, surrounding establishments, and residents' lifestyles in the city reflect that.