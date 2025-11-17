One Of California's 'Most Envied' Spots Is A Quiet, Exclusive Celebrity Enclave Above Malibu
All that glitters in Los Angeles is not confined to Hollywood, and Beverly Hills, arguably the nation's most famous zip code, isn't the only place dripping in money. There are wealthy enclaves throughout the city of Los Angeles and beyond, with some located in the heart of the action, while others are situated far from the chaos and clutter. One such neighborhood is tucked away in the southwest corner of the San Fernando Valley, snuggling against the Santa Monica Mountains next to the artsy and sun-drenched neighborhood of Topanga.
Surrounded by rolling hills, nature trails, and sweeping views of the Los Angeles basin, the city of Calabasas is an exclusive enclave populated by a series of gated communities where celebrities, athletes, and high-net-worth residents live. These subdivisions feature multi‑million‑dollar mansions and sprawling estates, often protected by 24‑hour security and controlled access. Ranked 9th on The Robert Dekanski Team's 2025 survey of "The 170 Most Envied Places to Live in America," it's easy to see why so many aspire to call this hillside haven home.
So, how expensive is Calabasas? At the time of this writing, Zillow shows that the cheapest single-family home is just over $1 million, while the priciest options can cost over $20 million. There are also condos and townhouses for under $1 million, and even a mobile home park with options starting at $300,000. These figures may seem outrageous, but according to data from Payscale, the cost of housing in Calabasas is 282% higher than the national average. Luxury truly comes with a price tag, and the real estate values, surrounding establishments, and residents' lifestyles in the city reflect that.
Living the good life in Calabasas
It isn't difficult to see the appeal of Calabasas. The community offers easy access to Malibu's wondrous array of trails and parks, including the historic Malibu Creek State Park, a hidden gem for hiking and camping. The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area is also in Calabasas' backyard, with miles of scenic trails, camping, and wildlife. Combine a little history with your hiking at the sprawling King Gillette Ranch, located at the bottom of the Las Virgenes Valley. In addition to rare birds and wildlife, visitors can explore the Spanish colonial-revival style mansion, desert flora and fauna, and even a Chumash settlement.
For many, Calabasas is the destination for shopping, dining, and keeping up with the Kardashians. As expected, a Southern California city this wealthy is filled with designer boutiques, spas, plastic surgeons, yoga and pilates studios, and elevated dining options. While there are upscale shopping centers throughout the city, the Commons at Calabasas is the heartbeat and social center. The Tuscan-themed outdoor complex boasts high-end shopping and dining establishments for people who brunch.
Travelers and residents in Calabasas may also find themselves sharing trails, cafes, or shopping aisles with celebrities like the Kardashians, Will Smith, and Drake, all of whom have homes there. The city is also a favorite among pro athletes, with stars from the NBA and NFL drawn to the area. If you're planning on visiting and staying overnight, Calabasas has a few upscale lodging options that match the city's luxe reputation, from the modern The Anza Hotel to the upscale Cambria Hotel. If you're flying in from out of state, the closest major airport is Los Angeles International Airport, located about 30 miles southeast of Calabasas.
Things to do and where to eat in Calabasas
Calabasas has some eclectic activities and dining spots if you know where to look. Cruise along Las Virgines Canyon Road and keep your eyes open for an elaborate structure emerging from the hill, seemingly out of nowhere. Enter the Malibu Hindu Temple: a serene sanctuary and temple complex of spiritual expression and devotion. Visitors of all beliefs are welcome to experience the tranquility, receive blessings, or enjoy authentic Indian cuisine at a reasonable cost.
The Leonis Adobe Museum is a treasure of California history that should not be missed. Originally constructed in 1844, the restored estate once belonged to a wealthy rancher and his Chumash wife who were embroiled in a landmark legal battle at the turn of the last century. Finally, you don't have to visit the Hollywood Forever Cemetery to pay respects to your favorite celebs who have passed on. The Los Angeles Pet Memorial Park, one of the largest in the nation, is where Hollywood puts its furry pals to rest in style.
Beyond the polished chic of the dining options at the Commons, Calabasas is home to a few funky and historic restaurants that should be on your radar when in town. Open for dinner nightly and Sunday brunch, Saddle Peak Lodge is a century-old establishment for fine dining, whisky tasting, and private events. The rustic roadhouse combines Old West charm and European elegance, surrounded by woods and towering trees. Also an area institution, Sagebrush Cantina has been serving Mexican dishes since 1974. Open daily until late, enjoy a meal or happy hour, and see live bands on weekends. For exceptional farm-to-table fare, try Pedaler's Fork, which is a scratch restaurant that opened just a few years ago and has been a smash hit since.