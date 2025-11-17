Artisan Flair Blends With Coastal Stays, Mountain Trails, And Wineries In Washington's 'Village By The Sea'
Everyone knows that the state of Washington is full of coastal charm. For something special, make a beeline for Langley. Known as the "Village by the Sea," is an artsy waterfront town that promises a relaxing stay full of fresh sea air, gorgeous woodsy hiking trails, and classy wineries.
Since Langley is on the south end of Whidbey Island, you'll need to take a ferry. You could jump right on to the Seattle ferry to Bainbridge Island, then drive up to the Port Townsend-Coupeville ferry, but the best way to get on to Whidbey is the ferry from Mukilteo to Clinton. Coming in from the Seattle-Tacoma airport (SeaTac), it's about an hour's drive to Mukilteo.
Ferries leave from here about every half hour, so if you have time to kill, take a quick visit to the Mukilteo Lighthouse Park, which has a Victorian-style lighthouse and a museum. Once you drive your vehicle onto the ferry, the crossing over to Clinton is about 20 minutes long. It's helpful to purchase tickets ahead of time, especially if you're planning to arrive on a weekend. However, you can also purchase tickets day-of at the booth. It's just a 10-minute drive up to Langley after that.
Visiting Langley
Once you've arrived, it's time to settle into one of Langley's top-tier hotels. The Inn at Langley is a popular child-free option for those looking for a relaxing stay directly on the bluff. This location has a restaurant and a spa, with a beautiful patio garden. Comforts of Whidbey is another great adult-only option. This location is a bed and breakfast situated on a family-run farm and winery — perfect for those looking to sip some excellent wines while gazing at the ocean horizon.
For some more great sips, head to Spoiled Dog Winery. As the name suggests, this is a dog-friendly place, with unique blends such as the Pomo di Moro (apple of love), which is an heirloom apple-pear wine created directly from produce on its farm. Even better, reservations aren't needed if you have a group of six or fewer.
Langley doesn't just have boutique wineries, though. This town's history is actually deeply rooted in the creative arts, featuring unsung local shops and galleries. From quirky artisans to culinary arts, Langley Creates, the creative district, supports local creatives of all kinds, including cultural heritage sites and murals. It even hosts an Island Shakespeare Festival in July.
Hiking trails and whales
In a town like Langley, it would be a mistake not to take advantage of the fresh sea air and go on a hike. The Saratoga Woods are just a seven-minute drive from the downtown area, and are a gorgeous place to see some pretty forested areas. Here, you'll be able to take the Saratoga Woods Trail for a moderate 5.6 mile loop through a vibrant forest, or the Pacific Yew Trail and Waterman Rock Loop for a quiet 2-mile hike that leads to a mossy boulder.
Since Langley is pretty flat, you'll need to venture to a place like Deception Pass State Park for a mountainous climb, but that's an easy 30-minute scenic drive north. The Goose Rock Perimeter Trail and the Goose Rock Summit Trail are great options for some steep(er) climbs with scenic views of the ocean, but you'll need a Discover Pass to get into the park. That said, it's totally worth it, especially since Deception Pass is the most-visited park in Washington.
Before you leave Langley, stop by the Langley Whale Center to learn all about the orcas, gray whales, humpbacks, and other marine animals that live in the Salish Sea. This location is part of the Orca Network, which helps raise awareness for these endangered species. On the way back to Seattle, don't forget to linger in the historic town of Coupeville, Washington's oldest town, which was built in the 1850s and maintains a reputation for excellent seafood.