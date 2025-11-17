Artisan Flair Blends With Coastal Stays, Mountain Trails, And Wineries In Washington's 'Village By The Sea'

Everyone knows that the state of Washington is full of coastal charm. For something special, make a beeline for Langley. Known as the "Village by the Sea," is an artsy waterfront town that promises a relaxing stay full of fresh sea air, gorgeous woodsy hiking trails, and classy wineries.

Since Langley is on the south end of Whidbey Island, you'll need to take a ferry. You could jump right on to the Seattle ferry to Bainbridge Island, then drive up to the Port Townsend-Coupeville ferry, but the best way to get on to Whidbey is the ferry from Mukilteo to Clinton. Coming in from the Seattle-Tacoma airport (SeaTac), it's about an hour's drive to Mukilteo.

Ferries leave from here about every half hour, so if you have time to kill, take a quick visit to the Mukilteo Lighthouse Park, which has a Victorian-style lighthouse and a museum. Once you drive your vehicle onto the ferry, the crossing over to Clinton is about 20 minutes long. It's helpful to purchase tickets ahead of time, especially if you're planning to arrive on a weekend. However, you can also purchase tickets day-of at the booth. It's just a 10-minute drive up to Langley after that.