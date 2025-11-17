One Of Georgia's Oldest Cities Brims With Vintage Charm And A Cute Downtown Near The State's Biggest Cities

One of Georgia's oldest cities is also one of its most historic, thanks to well-preserved antebellum buildings and a rich past dating back to the Revolutionary War. Washington, Georgia, holds the distinction of being the first place in the United States to be named for George Washington, as its founding in 1773 predates the nation's capital by almost 20 years (many call it Washington-Wilkes to avoid confusion). Besides that, it has many historic antebellum homes – more than any other place in the United States per capita – that lend this small town a vintage charm that can't be beat.

It's not just picturesque buildings that make Washington's cute downtown a lovely place to spend time; there's some very real history in this place that was briefly the capital of Georgia in 1780. After all, it was here that Jefferson Davis dissolved the confederacy on May 4, 1865, to usher in the end of the Civil War. Although the building where he did so — the Heard House — no longer stands, visitors can find a plaque commemorating this moment in Washington's main square. There, you'll find brick-lined streets that lead past historic buildings ranging from the antebellum era to the 1920s, which blend in seamlessly with modern businesses like antique shops and collectives selling local artisanal products.

This time capsule of the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries is just an hour's drive from both Augusta and the state's best college town of Athens. It's also less than two hours from Atlanta, making it a perfect day or overnight trip for anyone looking to immerse themselves in this well-preserved place that Southern Living Magazine named "one of the prettiest small towns in Georgia" in 2017 (via Yahoo).