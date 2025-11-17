Nashville's Coolest Breakfast Restaurant Is An Affordable Spot Famed For Its Celeb Clientele

At Pancake Pantry, there's no guarantee you'll see a star scarfing a stack of pancakes, but you will get to taste the hype for yourself. The Hillsboro location's menu features almost two dozen types of pancakes, from Swift's sweet potato to smoky mountain buckwheat and peanut butter and chocolate chip. And if you can't make up your mind, don't flip out — simply order the sampler and try your top three choices. A creative kids menu also includes items like Polka Dot Pancakes and Bears in the Snow, three bear-shaped buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chip "fur."

Unfortunately, the one thing you can count on at Pancake Pantry is a line. Elizabeth Demolat of Seeing Tennessee says it's worth the wait for pancakes that deliver: "My go-to pancake order is blueberry pancakes, and these were possibly the best ones I've ever had. I have very high standards about what makes a good blueberry pancake, and they absolutely nailed it!"

For the best chance of seeing stars, stick with the Pancake Pantry's OG location in Hillsboro Village. For more possible celebrity sightings, hit up Tennessee roadside gem Loveless Cafe for dinner just 30 minutes outside of downtown Nashville. Inside tip: Nashville's Pancake Pantry is not to be confused (but often is) with another Tennessee Pancake Pantry, in the family vacation destination of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, opened by Jim and June Gerding in 1960.