The Wild Advice An Airline CEO Gave Passengers To Avoid Getting Stranded At The Airport

High-traffic airports like California's LAX are already a nightmare to navigate, and the situation is just getting worse for travelers across the country as the U.S. government shutdown stretches into its second month. With 40 major airports facing big flight cuts amid what is now the longest government shutdown in the country's history, thousands of travelers across the country are coping with flight delays and cancellations. And one airline CEO had some less-than-helpful advice to offer travelers.

In an Instagram post, Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle suggested travelers heading to a "wedding, funeral or something you must be somewhere for the next few days," purchase a second backup ticket from a separate airline carrier, in case their initial flight is canceled. "Make sure you buy a backup that is changeable into a credit or full refund. If you don't need the insurance keep the credit for your next flight," the post read. The post sparked some criticism, as social media users pointed out that purchasing an additional, refundable ticket can be several hundred dollars extra, which is unfeasible for most travelers. "For families, students, and working-class travelers flying on budget airlines like Frontier, that's the difference between being able to travel and staying home," wrote one commenter below the original post. "Telling people to 'plan ahead' when the system itself is breaking down isn't advice — it's deflection," they continued.