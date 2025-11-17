Situated Between Myrtle Beach And Charlotte Is South Carolina's 'Peaceful Place' With An Unusual Name

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has a small airport with some of the lowest fares in the state. But, if you choose the road trip route, the town of Coward, South Carolina is a quirky pit stop between Charlotte and the Grand Strand. Long called Coward before its 1963 incorporation, the town likely got its timid name from Revolutionary War-era landowner Captain Solomon Coward, though conflicting records have sparked an ongoing debate. Today, the rural farm town prides itself on its tight-knit community and Southern hospitality. Coward's official website describes the town as a "quiet and peaceful place," and "a small town with a lot to offer."

To really experience Coward's quaint, small-town feel, plan your trip around one of its seasonal festivals. The Harvest Festival held in autumn has inflatables and face painting for the kids, along with crafts, food, and a car show. On the first Saturday in December, Santa and his elves make their annual appearance at Coward's Christmas in the Park, where families can enjoy free hot cocoa, coffee, music, and fireworks. If you love Christmas, Charleston, South Carolina is one of the most magical towns in America that go all out for Christmas, and it's only a two-hour drive from Coward.