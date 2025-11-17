Situated Between Myrtle Beach And Charlotte Is South Carolina's 'Peaceful Place' With An Unusual Name
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has a small airport with some of the lowest fares in the state. But, if you choose the road trip route, the town of Coward, South Carolina is a quirky pit stop between Charlotte and the Grand Strand. Long called Coward before its 1963 incorporation, the town likely got its timid name from Revolutionary War-era landowner Captain Solomon Coward, though conflicting records have sparked an ongoing debate. Today, the rural farm town prides itself on its tight-knit community and Southern hospitality. Coward's official website describes the town as a "quiet and peaceful place," and "a small town with a lot to offer."
To really experience Coward's quaint, small-town feel, plan your trip around one of its seasonal festivals. The Harvest Festival held in autumn has inflatables and face painting for the kids, along with crafts, food, and a car show. On the first Saturday in December, Santa and his elves make their annual appearance at Coward's Christmas in the Park, where families can enjoy free hot cocoa, coffee, music, and fireworks. If you love Christmas, Charleston, South Carolina is one of the most magical towns in America that go all out for Christmas, and it's only a two-hour drive from Coward.
Family fun in Coward, South Carolina
Coward is located roughly 12 miles south of Florence, South Carolina's underrated city, with the perfect blend of outdoor adventures and mouth-watering eats. The town offers plenty of opportunities to get out in nature at Lynches River County Park, a 676-acre park along the Lynches Scenic River with soaring cypress trees and countless activities for all ages. Visitors can learn about area's ecosystems through hands-on exhibits at the Environmental Discovery Center. Other park highlights include a tree-top canopy walk, a climbing wall, splash pad, archery range, dog park, and more than 3 miles of family-friendly hiking trails. If your crew is feeling extra adventurous, rent a kayak or canoe for a self-guided paddle on the Lynches River, or leave it to the experts with a guided tour. Stay overnight at the on-site campground or rental cabins.
Langston Ranch is another family-friendly destination to let the kids burn off some energy. This spot has it all: a petting zoo, playground, and a pick-your-own farm with strawberries in the summer and pumpkins in the fall. There's always something happening at the ranch, so check their event schedule beforehand to schedule your visit during one of the many family days or a "Moonlight MOOvie" under the stars. After your visit to Coward, it's just an hour-and-a-half drive to Myrtle Beach, or two-and-half hours to Charlotte. No matter which way you're headed, Coward is more than just a place to stretch your legs — it's a destination worth discovering.