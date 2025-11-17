Between Albany And Columbus Is Vintage Architecture, Antiques, And U-Pick Farms Offered In A Tiny Georgia Town

Georgia on your mind? It's peak peach season in the Peach State, and chances are you might want to pick your own juicy fruit off the branch or just find some peace and quiet away from the summer hustle and bustle of the city. The town of Sasser offers just what you need for a rural Georgia escape.

If you're flying in from out of town, you'll likely need to stop in Atlanta before continuing on to Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in Albany, located about a half hour drive from Sasser. From there, you can rent a car to make your way to the small town of 267 residents. Parts of the city appear frozen in time with architectural marvels covering a wide range of styles and time periods. There aren't any hotels in town, though, so you'll have to drive about 10 minutes to neighboring Dawson for the night.

Whether you're looking for fresh fruit, some antique furniture, or postcard-perfect vintage architecture, chances are you won't leave Sasser disappointed.