This Lovely Little Nebraska Town Opened The World's Largest Time Capsule And It's Full Of Vintage Treasures

Harold Keith Davisson was worried his grandchildren wouldn't remember him. His solution was to preserve the essence of his life and do it in the biggest way possible: building a 45-ton concrete vault on the front lawn of his home in Seward, Nebraska. It was the world's largest time capsule, as recorded by the World Record Academy, sealed on July 4, 1975, and not to be opened until 50 years had passed. On June 26, 2025, the vault was finally cracked open to reveal over 5,000 items.

A 1975 Chevrolet Vega and a Kawasaki motorcycle are among the more impressive items, and they are in surprisingly good condition. The vault also kept leisure suits, bikini bottoms, soda bottles, pet rocks, and many, many letters and photographs. Trish Davisson Johnson, Davisson's daughter, said to NBC News that "there were packages from, I'm going to say, 3,000 people, letters and packages, letters to themselves, letters to the grandchildren, letters to their heirs."

Opening the vault has been on Johnson's mind for a while. To access the time capsule, the pyramid, which sat above it, had to be cut into pieces and moved. The pyramid itself also hosted a slew of items — including a well-loved Toyota Corolla — and was opened and emptied in July 2024. That task alone took six hours.