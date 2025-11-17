A Charming Little Community In The Heart Of Pennsylvania Is An Outdoor Paradise Near Parks And Local Sips
For many people, Pennsylvania's Centre County is synonymous with State College, the trendy and creative college town that's home to Penn State. That's not the only reason people refer to this region as the Happy Valley, though. The small communities around State College are chock full of history and charm, like Boalsburg, the birthplace of Memorial Day, where you can see artifacts dating to the Middle Ages in the Boal Mansion Museum.
If you're looking for an even smaller Happy Valley village to take a rural retreat, then you should add Spring Mills to your itinerary. This tiny town about 20 miles east of State College has a population of fewer than 500 people and is surrounded by mountains, caves, and state forests that make it a nature-lover's paradise. To visit, you can fly into the State College Regional Airport and rent a car there, or make the 90-minute drive from Harrisburg, the closest larger city.
The time of year you should visit Spring Mills depends on what you plan to do in the area. The campgrounds in Bald Eagle State Park and Poe Valley State Park are open from mid-April through early December, which coincides with the best seasons for hiking and biking. April through June is peak season for fishing, while spring and fall are ideal for birdwatchers. When winter comes, it's time for ice fishing on Poe Lake and Sayers Reservoir, snowmobiling on Big Poe Road, or cross-country skiing on the trails. Whatever season you visit, Spring Mills offers a peaceful retreat within easy reach of the shops, restaurants, and places to stay across the Happy Valley.
Enjoying nature in Spring Mills
Similar to the nearby storybook borough of Bellefonte, Spring Mills is within easy reach of extensive hiking trails and mountain views. One must-see vista is Bells Majestic View in Bald Eagle State Park. This accessible roadside overlook is especially stunning at sunset and when the leaves change color in the fall. You'll find more views exploring Bald Eagle State Park's 5,900 acres, along with over 14 miles of hiking trails and Sayers Reservoir, whose 23 miles of shoreline have ample spots for fishing and swimming.
Poe Valley State Park is another Happy Valley highlight. Covering 620 acres, it's small only in comparison to the surrounding Bald Eagle State Park. The one-mile Nature Trail loop takes a scenic tour along Big Poe Creek and through mountain laurel thickets. Many of Poe Valley's trails extend beyond the park. Mid State Trail runs a total of 327 miles across Pennsylvania, while Tower Trail is a popular cross-country skiing route in the winter. Poe Lake, within Poe Valley, has boat rentals and a swimming beach open from May to September. There are also fishing spots on Poe Lake, though the adjacent Poe Paddy State Park is the top local spot for trout fishing, especially during the green drake mayfly hatch every June.
Five miles north of Spring Mills is another popular natural landmark: Penn's Cave, the only cave on the National Register of Historic Places in Pennsylvania. Boat tours of the all-water cavern are offered daily from March through December. You can book a tour on-site, though during the peak summer season, it's smart to buy tickets in advance. Penn's Cave also has a wildlife tour that's open from April through October. Its resident animals include native North American species like bison, wolves, mountain lions, and wild horses.
Sip your day away in Spring Mills
The rolling hills of the Happy Valley aren't just pretty to look at — they're also fertile land for vineyards, and you can sample the local vintage at the region's wineries. Seven Mountains Wine Cellars is the top-rated, praised by visitors on Tripadvisor for its beautiful lodge and inviting atmosphere as well as its extensive selection of more than 40 wines. If you prefer cider, head to Laurel Spring Cidery at the top of Egg Hill. Their heritage ciders use traditional techniques and local apple varieties, replicating the beverage enjoyed by the nation's founding fathers.
If you're more into cocktails or beer, head to The Stillhouse. The Spring Mills tasting room serves house-made spirits and Otto's beer, which is brewed in State College. They also have a restaurant that serves upscale bar food, with daily specials and brunch on Sundays. For more casual drinks and dining, the family-run Frosty Hook Hotel is a local favorite. The Nev burger is particularly popular, called out by multiple Yelp reviewers as one of the best burgers they've ever had.