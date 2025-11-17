A Charming Little Community In The Heart Of Pennsylvania Is An Outdoor Paradise Near Parks And Local Sips

For many people, Pennsylvania's Centre County is synonymous with State College, the trendy and creative college town that's home to Penn State. That's not the only reason people refer to this region as the Happy Valley, though. The small communities around State College are chock full of history and charm, like Boalsburg, the birthplace of Memorial Day, where you can see artifacts dating to the Middle Ages in the Boal Mansion Museum.

If you're looking for an even smaller Happy Valley village to take a rural retreat, then you should add Spring Mills to your itinerary. This tiny town about 20 miles east of State College has a population of fewer than 500 people and is surrounded by mountains, caves, and state forests that make it a nature-lover's paradise. To visit, you can fly into the State College Regional Airport and rent a car there, or make the 90-minute drive from Harrisburg, the closest larger city.

The time of year you should visit Spring Mills depends on what you plan to do in the area. The campgrounds in Bald Eagle State Park and Poe Valley State Park are open from mid-April through early December, which coincides with the best seasons for hiking and biking. April through June is peak season for fishing, while spring and fall are ideal for birdwatchers. When winter comes, it's time for ice fishing on Poe Lake and Sayers Reservoir, snowmobiling on Big Poe Road, or cross-country skiing on the trails. Whatever season you visit, Spring Mills offers a peaceful retreat within easy reach of the shops, restaurants, and places to stay across the Happy Valley.