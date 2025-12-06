South Carolina's Small Community An Hour Outside Of Myrtle Beach Has A Strange Name And Unique History

You'd probably expect a place with the name Ketchuptown to be associated with the sweet-and-savory tomato sauce condiment. However, Ketchuptown has nothing to do with the condiment at all. It got its name because one little girl loved the letter K.

In 1927, a man called Herbert Small bought a small piece of land at a crossroads and built a general store to sell food, clothes, hardware, and ice to local farmers. The area was rural swampland which didn't get electricity until the 1930s. Small's store also served as the local post office and social hub, helping connect people from miles around. The shop became a popular hangout space for the farmers who had to travel long distances to get there and back. They took to catching up with each other at the store before heading back to their respective farms. Because of this, the area became known as the place to "catch up" with one another.

Small had four children, including a little girl called Ruth. The story goes that, as a kid, Ruth loved the letter K and would doodle it in her spare time. When in the store, she would sometimes write "Ketchuptown". The name stuck, and the shop became known as Ketchup Town General Store.