The Cleanest Community In Colorado Is A Cozy Haven With Gorgeous Rocky Mountain Views

Boasting sweeping mountain slopes and dramatic rocky canyons, Colorado is hard to beat when it comes to outdoor exploration. A handful of delightful towns oozing Old West charm add even more excitement to a visit. Experience the magic of a historic gold rush town with quirky festivals, or brave a foray into a secret ghost town with incredible mountain views for an unforgettable adventure. In particular, if you value cleanliness when exploring new locales, then add Longmont to your Colorado itinerary. Situated just 40 minutes north of Denver by car, Longmont boasts a rich history, a friendly mascot, and an excellent overall cleanliness index.

A ranking of America's dirtiest cities was compiled by Lawnstarter, a yard maintenance company, with San Bernardino in California topping the list as the No. 1 dirtiest locale out of 303 cities examined. Meanwhile, Longmont placed cleanly at No. 216, far outranking Colorado's state capital, Denver, which placed at No. 174, while Boulder came in at No. 182 on the list. Assessing criteria such as air quality and pollution, waste infrastructure, and resident dissatisfaction, Longmont emerges as one of the cleanest communities in Colorado, not to mention the entire country.

Longmont sits in the backyard of Rocky Mountain National Park, making it the perfect base to head out into the great outdoors. Acres of local parks are crisscrossed with trails for refreshing treks and vigorous cycling, offering incredible vistas of the surrounding woodlands and the peaks of the Rockies in the distance. Glistening lakes await, offering waterfront excitement, while Longmont's enchanting downtown historic district brims with fantastic local boutiques, renowned restaurants, and all manner of distilleries and breweries to enjoy tasty refreshments. Whether you're just in the mood for a relaxed weekend getaway or a thrilling nature trek, Longmont boasts unforgettable moments for all travelers.