The Cleanest Community In Colorado Is A Cozy Haven With Gorgeous Rocky Mountain Views
Boasting sweeping mountain slopes and dramatic rocky canyons, Colorado is hard to beat when it comes to outdoor exploration. A handful of delightful towns oozing Old West charm add even more excitement to a visit. Experience the magic of a historic gold rush town with quirky festivals, or brave a foray into a secret ghost town with incredible mountain views for an unforgettable adventure. In particular, if you value cleanliness when exploring new locales, then add Longmont to your Colorado itinerary. Situated just 40 minutes north of Denver by car, Longmont boasts a rich history, a friendly mascot, and an excellent overall cleanliness index.
A ranking of America's dirtiest cities was compiled by Lawnstarter, a yard maintenance company, with San Bernardino in California topping the list as the No. 1 dirtiest locale out of 303 cities examined. Meanwhile, Longmont placed cleanly at No. 216, far outranking Colorado's state capital, Denver, which placed at No. 174, while Boulder came in at No. 182 on the list. Assessing criteria such as air quality and pollution, waste infrastructure, and resident dissatisfaction, Longmont emerges as one of the cleanest communities in Colorado, not to mention the entire country.
Longmont sits in the backyard of Rocky Mountain National Park, making it the perfect base to head out into the great outdoors. Acres of local parks are crisscrossed with trails for refreshing treks and vigorous cycling, offering incredible vistas of the surrounding woodlands and the peaks of the Rockies in the distance. Glistening lakes await, offering waterfront excitement, while Longmont's enchanting downtown historic district brims with fantastic local boutiques, renowned restaurants, and all manner of distilleries and breweries to enjoy tasty refreshments. Whether you're just in the mood for a relaxed weekend getaway or a thrilling nature trek, Longmont boasts unforgettable moments for all travelers.
Adventures happen all year round in Longmont, Colorado
Whatever you're in the mood for, excitement is all around in Longmont. As you stroll the streets, you might even chance upon Monty the Longmonster, a fuzzy, green, beanie-clad, googly-eyed creature serving as Longmont's friendly local mascot. Monty has been known to make an appearance at local events and parades, but sometimes pops up in the most unexpected places to make all visitors feel welcome. Head to the Bee Hugger Farm, tucked at the northeast corner of town, for family-friendly fun all year long. Summertime brings scenic blooms of sunflower fields, while pumpkin picking and hayrides are all the rage in the autumn. Visit during the festive season to meet Santa and enjoy hot cocoa.
Summer and autumn are also ideal for exploring the best of Longmont's stunning natural landscapes. To cool off in the Colorado heat, make your way to McIntosh Lake, anchoring the town's northwest edge. Paddle the surface on a kayak or canoe, or bring your rods and tackle to trawl the depths for some fresh catch. For cardio with a view, hike or bike around the lake on the gravel trail while taking in the alpine vistas. Meanwhile, leaf peepers should head out onto the Peak to Peak Scenic and Historic Byway to traverse the Continental Divide for a breathtaking spin through autumn foliage.
If you would rather stay close to town, take a stroll to admire Longmont's "Art in Public Places", a community art initiative brightening the city streets with creative installations. Keep a lookout for wall murals and unique sculptures dotted around town. And after the day's adventures, Longmont's world-class dining scene awaits to fill up on a fantastic meal.
Find a place to stay in Longmont to explore the tasty eateries
From farmers' markets to quaint pubs and lively eateries serving diverse cuisine, Longmont is a veritable foodie haven. Whether you're craving pizza, tacos, or a taste of Thai spiciness, Longmont has a flavor for everyone. Top-rated on Tripadvisor is the Roost, a laid-back American eatery committed to sustainable practices and sourcing locally. With favorites like the bangin' cauliflower or steak frites, a meal here is sure to be delicious. A little further along the street, you can satisfy your Italian cravings at Antonio's Real New York Pizza, boasting 4.5 stars on Google. According to a previous review, Antonio's is the "best place to get a slice in town".
If you're partial to a pint, make your way to the Oskar Blues Tasty Weasel Taproom south of town. From fruity to malty, enjoy the range of craft beers on tap amidst an atmospheric setting with occasional live music. Also top-rated on Tripadvisor for Longmont's drinking scene is 300 Suns Brewing, where you can enjoy craft pours brewed in-house, best paired with the brewery's famous spicy chicken sandwich.
Extending your stay? Longmont has cozy accommodations galore. Book a night at popular chain favorites like the Hilton Garden Inn or the Holiday Inn Express, or find yourself a quaint bed and breakfast. Just a short drive south of town is the Niwot Inn & Spa, an incredible retreat. Resembling a chic ski lodge, the apartments and suites here are stylishly comfortable, and the spa offers pampering massages to unwind after a long day. Of course, the Colorado excitement doesn't have to end in Longmont. Just a 20-minute drive up the highway is Lyons, known as Colorado's "double gateway to the Rockies," where more thrills await.