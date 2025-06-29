Colorado's 'Double Gateway To The Rockies' Pairs Small-Town Charm And Red Sandstone With Big Adventure

When it comes to mountain towns, there's hardly a better corner of the United States than Colorado, the Centennial State. This land bridges the gap between the flat plains that dominate the heart of the country and the soaring Rockies, ranks among the top three most mountainous states (only Alaska and California pip it to the post), and offers everything from the wildflower paradise of Crested Butte to the postcard-worthy adventure haven of Granby. Then, there's the place known as "The Double Gateway to the Rockies." Cue Lyons ...

The nickname stems from the fact that little Lyons sits where the highway splits in two. Follow U.S. Route 36 in a roughly northwest direction, and you'll soon come to Estes Park — where it's possible to pick up the highest continuous paved road in America through the Rocky Mountain National Park. Alternatively, head down Highway 7 to link up with the Peak-to-Peak Scenic Byway, a 55-mile road that traverses the Continental Divide. Expect visions of aspen forests, snow-dusted summits, and ghostly gold towns aplenty.

So, the Rockies are always within touching distance of Lyons. But how do you get to Lyons in the first place? Easy. Denver International Airport is under an hour away in good traffic. If you can find a flight into the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, that's even closer — just 40 minutes away by car. What's more, the major Interstate 25 that links up Denver and Colorado Springs passes next to Lyons to the east, so road trips are very much an option for folks already traveling.