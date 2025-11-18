Nevada's Majestic Mountains Come Alive On This Unique Train Ride Through Tunnels Cars Can't Reach

Whether it's a ride on America's longest train line or a visit to the world-class exhibitions at the National Museum of Transportation in St. Louis, railroad enthusiasts have plenty of activities to choose from across the U.S. One experience to add to any train lover's to-do list is a unique train ride on the Nevada Northern Railway, traveling through historic tunnels that cars can't reach.

Based in Ely, Nevada, the railway is a National Historic Landmark founded in 1906. Locomotives once hauled copper ore along the line, and passenger trains later ran on the tracks until 1941, when they were replaced by buses. Back in the early 20th century, trains passed through several tunnels that were cut into the mountains of central Nevada, notably Tunnel No. 1, which dates back to 1907.

Measuring 311 feet, the curved tunnel, created with drills and dynamite and supported by timber bracing, is considered a wonder of early railroad technology. Today, aboard one of the railway's revived steam trains that were brought back into service in the '80s and '90s, travelers can ride through the region's scenic mountains and historic tunnels on one of the Nevada Northern Railway's excursions to Robinson Canyon.