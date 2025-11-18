Nevada's Majestic Mountains Come Alive On This Unique Train Ride Through Tunnels Cars Can't Reach
Whether it's a ride on America's longest train line or a visit to the world-class exhibitions at the National Museum of Transportation in St. Louis, railroad enthusiasts have plenty of activities to choose from across the U.S. One experience to add to any train lover's to-do list is a unique train ride on the Nevada Northern Railway, traveling through historic tunnels that cars can't reach.
Based in Ely, Nevada, the railway is a National Historic Landmark founded in 1906. Locomotives once hauled copper ore along the line, and passenger trains later ran on the tracks until 1941, when they were replaced by buses. Back in the early 20th century, trains passed through several tunnels that were cut into the mountains of central Nevada, notably Tunnel No. 1, which dates back to 1907.
Measuring 311 feet, the curved tunnel, created with drills and dynamite and supported by timber bracing, is considered a wonder of early railroad technology. Today, aboard one of the railway's revived steam trains that were brought back into service in the '80s and '90s, travelers can ride through the region's scenic mountains and historic tunnels on one of the Nevada Northern Railway's excursions to Robinson Canyon.
Go for a ride on the Nevada Northern Railway
The 90-minute ride leaves the depot in Ely and heads toward Ruth, Nevada, traveling through beautiful mountain landscapes and passing through several tunnels along the way. Passengers can choose between a traditional coach or an open-air car (or move freely between the two), and all are advised to bring a jacket, hat, and sunscreen, as the high elevation means that weather can be unpredictable. The Robinson Canyon excursion train is currently scheduled to depart on Saturdays from March to November at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $39 for adults and $15 for children at the time of this writing.
The historic railway offers other themed rides, including the holiday-themed Santa's Reindeer Flyer ($45 for adults and $20 for children), which includes hot chocolate and cookies. The service offers multiple daily departure times on weekends. The Great Basin Star Train ($65 for adults and $28 for children, Friday evening departures) features stargazing opportunities and views over the surrounding mountains and Steptoe Valley.
Before or after your train ride, grab a slice at Hometown Pizza, or go for tacos with mountain views on the patio at Margarita's Mexican Restaurant. Nearby lodgings include the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Ely (rooms from $160 per night) and Prospector Hotel & Gambling Hall (rooms from $85 per night), a cowboy-themed casino hotel with local character. Both are within a 15-minute walk of the train depot. The closest major airport is in Salt Lake City, about a 3.5-hour drive away, a route that can be incorporated into this Wild West-themed Nevada road trip. If you're fascinated by historic train tunnels, consider detouring to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area for a stroll on the spectacular Historic Railroad Tunnel Trail.