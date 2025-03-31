One Of Nevada's Most Spectacular Trails Glistens With Lake Mead Views, Desert Beauty, And Historic Charm

Each year, more than 40 million people make their way to Nevada's iconic resort city of Las Vegas. Despite its infamous status as America's "Sin City," Las Vegas actually has a tremendous range of amazing attractions and activities for visitors of all ages. Far from being just casinos and live entertainment, Las Vegas is also home to museums, sporting events, and even fun stuff for the kids. But for all its modern sights and sounds, this destination is also a gateway to some of Nevada's best outdoor recreation destinations.

Just a few miles from the Las Vegas Strip sits the wonderful Lake Mead National Recreation Area, America's first such recreation area of its kind. While Lake Mead is well-known for its popular body of water and the famous Hoover Dam, it's also home to one of the country's most unique trails: The Historic Railroad Tunnel Trail. This one-of-a-kind route combines the region's sheer natural beauty with its impressive modern history. As its name suggests, it runs through an actual historic railroad tunnel, dating back to the construction of the Hoover Dam nearly a century ago.

Getting to walk through a living piece of American history would make the trail a prime stop for an epic road trip between Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon. But far from offering a mere historical field trip, the Historic Railroad Tunnel Trail is also one of the best ways to explore the grandeur of Lake Mead and the surrounding spectacle of Nevada's desert via foot or on a bike.