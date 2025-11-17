Just Outside Pittsburgh Is A Hidden Nature Preserve With Scenic Trails And Lush Forest Groves

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's often underestimated Second City, has a bit of everything, from trendy neighborhoods with hip cafes and funky shops to a bustling sports and entertainment scene. But one of the major perks of visiting this city is its proximity to nature. Hidden gems like Herrs Island, with its urban paddling and scenic riverside trails, are within easy reach. While pockets of green dot the Steel City, larger natural preserves are also on its doorstep. In Montour Woods Conservation Area, you can immerse yourself in lush evergreen forest groves and take your hiking boots on adventures — all without really leaving the urban boundaries.

Reaching Montour Woods Conservation Area from Pittsburgh couldn't be easier; this natural hidden gem is about 11 miles away from Pittsburgh's busy "dahntahn" (as any local would affectionately call it). If you are planning to travel green and take public transport, there are regular buses from Penn Station, such as the Number 20, but bear in mind that you may have to walk or call a ride for the last 2-mile stretch from the Neville Island bridge to the entrance of Moon Park. On the other hand, if you are coming from or heading to Pittsburgh International Airport, the great news is that Montour Woods is right on its doorstep, a breezy 17-minute drive away.