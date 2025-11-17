Just Outside Pittsburgh Is A Hidden Nature Preserve With Scenic Trails And Lush Forest Groves
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's often underestimated Second City, has a bit of everything, from trendy neighborhoods with hip cafes and funky shops to a bustling sports and entertainment scene. But one of the major perks of visiting this city is its proximity to nature. Hidden gems like Herrs Island, with its urban paddling and scenic riverside trails, are within easy reach. While pockets of green dot the Steel City, larger natural preserves are also on its doorstep. In Montour Woods Conservation Area, you can immerse yourself in lush evergreen forest groves and take your hiking boots on adventures — all without really leaving the urban boundaries.
Reaching Montour Woods Conservation Area from Pittsburgh couldn't be easier; this natural hidden gem is about 11 miles away from Pittsburgh's busy "dahntahn" (as any local would affectionately call it). If you are planning to travel green and take public transport, there are regular buses from Penn Station, such as the Number 20, but bear in mind that you may have to walk or call a ride for the last 2-mile stretch from the Neville Island bridge to the entrance of Moon Park. On the other hand, if you are coming from or heading to Pittsburgh International Airport, the great news is that Montour Woods is right on its doorstep, a breezy 17-minute drive away.
Discover scenic trails and forests in Montour Woods Conservation Area
There are many ways to explore the 320 acres of natural wonders at Montour Woods. Thanks to its wide, flat, and mostly paved terrain, the Montour Trail is ideal for biking and begins right on Neville Island, crossing the evergreen woodland. You can also tackle the same trail on foot, following the 10 miles of hiking-only path adjacent to the Montour Rail Trail — the longest suburban rail trail in the country. That is the best way to stop and marvel at small waterfalls and get close enough to listen to the creek's murmurs. Dazzling displays of wildflowers, mossy paths, and wildlife bring the park to life year-round, so regardless of the season you are visiting, you can rest assured this ample woodland will be bathed in beauty.
You can admire large forested areas in Montour, following Meeks Run Creek from its source to the Ohio River. Thanks to the conservation efforts led by Hollow Oak Land, who manage Montour Woods Conservation Area, you can admire beautiful stretches of Pennsylvania evergreen and deciduous forests left pristine on the side. Montour Woods has also recently been at the center of a rewilding project that saw the charity Tree Pittsburgh join forces with the Hollow Oak Land Trust to remove invasive species — including bittersweet vines, multiflora rose, and privet hedge — and replace them with native ferns, wildflowers, and 150 new trees.
Discover quirky historical sites within Montour Woods
You can visit a couple of quirky sites right in the heart of the sprawling woodland. One of them is the former Nike Missile Defense Site, used during the Cold War as a storage area for anti-aircraft missiles in the event of an attack. You can easily reach this spot by hiking from the Hassam Road Trailhead. Luckily, the missiles were never used, and not much remains from those days but a paved area.
If you walk on the marked Hemlock Trail in the direction of the Nike Road Trailhead, you can also see a small, man-made, rough rock cave. The former Nike site was decommissioned shortly after the Cold War, and since 1993, it has been acquired and cared for by the Hollow Oak Land Trust.
While the Steel City may have its fair share of urban buzz and nightlife, it is very easy to step away from the chaos and immerse yourself in the nature surrounding this splendid region. Once you have discovered all the nooks of this lush forest, plan an extra day to visit Raccoon Creek State Park, an underrated Pennsylvania jewel with its own waterfall, beach, and wildflower display.