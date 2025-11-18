One Of New York's Wealthiest Suburbs In 2025 Is A Picturesque Gem With Historic Charm And Scenic Natural Views
In 2025, New York was crowned the wealthiest city in the world, home to the highest number of millionaires and billionaires combined. Unsurprisingly, the Big Apple's suburbs were represented in the list of America's wealthiest suburbs in 2025. The top spot went to Scarsdale, a walkable New York suburb with upscale shops and dining, but coming in second was Rye, a city on the Long Island Sound with historic estates, protected natural lands, and a scenic shoreline. Settled in 1660, Rye grew as a significant stop along the Boston Post Road, which connected New York and Boston. By the mid-19th century, the railroad began to shuttle New Yorkers out to Rye to enjoy the sandy beaches and fresh coastal air.
Today, Rye is one of New York's most prestigious suburbs thanks to its proximity to the city (the Manhattan skyline is visible from the shore) and its spectacular waterfront setting. Rye's median home price hovers around $2 million, and the average household income is over $420,000. Rye residents enjoy a rarified escape from Manhattan, with the train station a short walk from leafy Purchase Street, lined with upscale shops and charming restaurants. Private clubs abound, from the Rye Golf Club – anchored by the Gothic-style Whitby Castle – to the American Yacht Club, founded in 1883. Rye's history has been well preserved, from the Georgian Revival mansion of Founding Father John Jay at the Jay Heritage Center to the historic Playland amusement park, which offers old-fashioned American summertime fun.
Rye's suburban charm is easy to experience on a day trip from New York City. The city is about an hour's drive or a 40-minute train ride from Grand Central Station. The best time to visit is between late May and early September for sunny beach weather.
Historic landmarks in Rye
To get a lay of the land of Rye's history, start at the Rye Historical Society's Square House museum. The 18th-century Square House was once a convivial tavern and inn where George Washington slept during his travels. Today, the historic house has been well preserved with period antiques and offers a glimpse into Rye's past as a popular and welcoming stop between two major colonial cities.
Listed on the National Register for Historic Places, the Boston Post Road Historic District spans nearly 300 acres and reveals Rye's centuries-old history. Part of the Boston Post Road Historic District is the Jay Heritage Center, the sprawling former estate of John Jay, a U.S. Founding Father. The estate is anchored by the 19th-century Greek Revival-style mansion, which can be toured (though it is closed for renovations as of this writing), as well as terraced gardens blooming with flowers, lawns, and historic structures, such as a zebra barn, carriage house, tennis house, and a farmhouse.
The Jay Heritage Center borders the Marshlands Conservancy, a nearly 150-acre tract of protected land that stretches from the Jay Estate down to the Long Island Sound and is also part of the Historic District. Composed of multiple habitats – from tidal salt marsh to dense forest — the Marshlands Conservancy is home to wildlife, including deer, turkeys, blue herons, horseshoe crabs, and more. The scenic landscape is laced by 3 miles of trails, ideal for strolls or active hikes. Don't miss a visit to the Nature Center to learn more about the property's history, flora, and fauna.
On the coast in Rye
During the summer, New Yorkers head to the best beaches in and around New York City to escape the heat. Summertime in Rye is synonymous with Playland, the city's historic Art Deco-style amusement park that opened in 1928. For nearly a century, Playland has occupied a prime perch right on the shores of the Long Island Sound and beckoned visitors of all ages each summer. Younger children love the kiddy rides and 1915 carousel, while older kids and adults can take on the park's thrilling coasters. Playland also features a large outdoor swimming pool and a sandy beach on the Long Island Sound. Fringing the beach is a boardwalk, home to the Westchester Children's Museum, which offers fun, interactive exhibits for kids year-round. Also along the boardwalk is Tiki Beach, a tiki bar-inspired restaurant serving up fresh seafood accompanied by tropical drinks. Playland is open from late May through mid-September.
Next to Playland is Rye Town Park and Beach, open year-round from dawn to 11 p.m. During the summer months, this park is the vibrant heartbeat of Rye, with locals and visitors alike coming to sunbathe on the sandy shore, swim or kayak in the cool waters under lifeguard supervision, picnic at the pavilions overlooking the beach, or enjoy a meal at the waterfront Barley Beach House restaurant. Farther east along Rye's coastline is the Edith G. Read Wildlife Sanctuary, a nearly 180-acre reserve between the Long Island Sound and Playland Lake on Manursing Island. The wildlife sanctuary is a serene spot for a leisurely stroll through nature trails and offers incredible birdwatching opportunities.