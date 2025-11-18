One Of New York's Wealthiest Suburbs In 2025 Is A Picturesque Gem With Historic Charm And Scenic Natural Views

In 2025, New York was crowned the wealthiest city in the world, home to the highest number of millionaires and billionaires combined. Unsurprisingly, the Big Apple's suburbs were represented in the list of America's wealthiest suburbs in 2025. The top spot went to Scarsdale, a walkable New York suburb with upscale shops and dining, but coming in second was Rye, a city on the Long Island Sound with historic estates, protected natural lands, and a scenic shoreline. Settled in 1660, Rye grew as a significant stop along the Boston Post Road, which connected New York and Boston. By the mid-19th century, the railroad began to shuttle New Yorkers out to Rye to enjoy the sandy beaches and fresh coastal air.

Today, Rye is one of New York's most prestigious suburbs thanks to its proximity to the city (the Manhattan skyline is visible from the shore) and its spectacular waterfront setting. Rye's median home price hovers around $2 million, and the average household income is over $420,000. Rye residents enjoy a rarified escape from Manhattan, with the train station a short walk from leafy Purchase Street, lined with upscale shops and charming restaurants. Private clubs abound, from the Rye Golf Club – anchored by the Gothic-style Whitby Castle – to the American Yacht Club, founded in 1883. Rye's history has been well preserved, from the Georgian Revival mansion of Founding Father John Jay at the Jay Heritage Center to the historic Playland amusement park, which offers old-fashioned American summertime fun.

Rye's suburban charm is easy to experience on a day trip from New York City. The city is about an hour's drive or a 40-minute train ride from Grand Central Station. The best time to visit is between late May and early September for sunny beach weather.