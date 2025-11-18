The 'City Of Champions' In Alabama Is Home To Waterfalls, A Walkable Downtown, And A Beautiful River

Located just over 60 miles from the artsy foodie city of Birmingham, Alabama, Gadsden is a large town of around 33,000 people that proudly proclaims itself the original "City of Champions." Though other locations have adopted the nickname in recent years to celebrate major sporting achievements, the name caught on in Gadsden in the 1950s, after the city won a national high school band competition and a Little League trophy at about the same time.

It may not have conquered the world in terms of musical or sporting prowess, but in recent years, Gadsden has firmly established itself as a top destination for travelers looking to enjoy the Cotton State at its most picturesque, relaxing, and laid-back. First among the must-see sights of Gadsden are its stunning waterfalls at Noccalula Falls Park, where the waters fall majestically into Black Creek. The area is ideal for backpacking, birding, and camping, its 500 acres having been a draw for outdoor enthusiasts since the park was first opened back in 1953.

While it is tempting to make Noccalula Falls the prime focus of a trip to Gadsden, the truth is there is much more to explore in the city and beyond. At the top of the list, Downtown Gadsden is an evocative and enjoyable district to check out on foot, while the nearby Coosa River provides further waterside strolls once you leave Noccalula Falls.