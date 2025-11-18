The 'City Of Champions' In Alabama Is Home To Waterfalls, A Walkable Downtown, And A Beautiful River
Located just over 60 miles from the artsy foodie city of Birmingham, Alabama, Gadsden is a large town of around 33,000 people that proudly proclaims itself the original "City of Champions." Though other locations have adopted the nickname in recent years to celebrate major sporting achievements, the name caught on in Gadsden in the 1950s, after the city won a national high school band competition and a Little League trophy at about the same time.
It may not have conquered the world in terms of musical or sporting prowess, but in recent years, Gadsden has firmly established itself as a top destination for travelers looking to enjoy the Cotton State at its most picturesque, relaxing, and laid-back. First among the must-see sights of Gadsden are its stunning waterfalls at Noccalula Falls Park, where the waters fall majestically into Black Creek. The area is ideal for backpacking, birding, and camping, its 500 acres having been a draw for outdoor enthusiasts since the park was first opened back in 1953.
While it is tempting to make Noccalula Falls the prime focus of a trip to Gadsden, the truth is there is much more to explore in the city and beyond. At the top of the list, Downtown Gadsden is an evocative and enjoyable district to check out on foot, while the nearby Coosa River provides further waterside strolls once you leave Noccalula Falls.
Things to do in Gadsden, Alabama
Downtown Gadsden is exceptionally walkable, with a large number of local businesses and attractions located a few blocks apart, either on or just off Broad Street. For a dose of culture, be sure to head to the Gadsden Museum of Art, which opened in 1965 and is at the center of Gadsden's creative scene (plus, there's free admission). Meanwhile, the Mary G. Hardin Center for Cultural Arts is a hub dedicated to exhibitions by local artists, performances, and education. There's also the children's Imagination Place museum, dedicated to creatively educating kids ages 2 to 10.
When it comes to fun shopping experiences in Gadsden, there are plenty of options. If you enjoy antiquing, be sure to check out Dusty Things, a 6,000-square-foot antiques store known for its many striking artifacts and huge book collection. There is also the nearby Stone Market, a European-style wine store that also sells a wide range of tasty food and hand-painted dinnerware. For a casual bite after a day exploring the town, try the popular Big D's Game Changer Sports Bar & Grill, where you can catch the game or enjoy live music several nights per week.
When it comes to enjoying the Coosa River, head to the Riverwalk Park at Coosa Landing. The stunning stretch is well-maintained and features a dedicated boardwalk for riverside strolls, as well as several pavilions for picnicking and catching shade. There are several fishing spots, including piers and boat-docking areas.
Travel tips for your visit to Gadsden
Though Gadsden, Alabama, is served by its own regional airport, it tends to receive general aviation and charter flights rather than commercial operator flights. If you're looking to fly into Gadsden on a commercial flight, your best bet is to head to nearby airports such as Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) or Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL), which are roughly a one- or two-hour drive from Gadsden, respectively.
If you want to stay close to the sound of running water, there are campgrounds and cabins available at Noccalula Falls Park, with a store, pool, and renovated bathhouses onsite. However, if you're looking for more comfort and luxury, you should stick to Downtown Gadsden, where you will find Gadsden Inn and Suites, which features queen or king beds and complimentary breakfast with every booking.
While Gadsden is a nice off-the-beaten-path Alabama destination, it's also a great place to stop on a road trip to the coast. In fact, a drive from this land-locked river city in the north to the underrated coastal city of Gulf Shores and its gorgeous state park would make for a great slice of sweet home Alabama. And if you want to stretch your travel dollar when you get to the coast, check out this money-saving hack to explore the best of Alabama's Gulf Coast.