Situated Deep In South Texas Is A Quiet Fishing Community With Shallow Flats And Coastal Wildlife

Fed by not one but three distinct bodies of water — the Arroyo Colorado River, the Laguna Madre, and the Gulf of Mexico — it's unsurprising that Arroyo City feeds both physically and spiritually on the fruits of its plentiful waters. Held tight in the embrace of mainland Texas and the beachy, tropical barrier islands of South Padre, Arroyo City (also known as Arroyo) gets its name from its main river, a tributary of the Rio Grande. Boaters, anglers, and swimmers have fished in the river for centuries, since the small township was first created in the 1800s as part of the Mexican territories.

Forget about the music-filled downtown of Austin and the paradise for art lovers in Houston. When you come to Arroyo, you open yourself up to experience tranquil sunrise views of the lagoon. Days can be filled with exploration of the shallow flats that make the area ideal for both fishing aficionados and wildlife watchers, who will enjoy observing the hundreds of species treading the sands between the Gulf and the mainland.

Arroyo's location in the Rio Grande Valley also makes it a perfect addition to a Southern Texas road trip packed with cultural sightseeing, premium shopping, and fantastic cuisine. About 30 miles away, you have Brownsville, the most affordable city in America in 2025, and a vibrant hub with fiestas, zoos, and downtown trails. Or, if you're exploring the borderlands, Rio Grande City is only 100 miles away and offers great shopping, festivals, and authentic Tex-Mex cuisine.