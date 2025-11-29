Utah's 'Tree City USA' With Canyon Trails And A Cinematic Attraction Is A Hidden Valley Gem

In the past two decades, a few cities across America have seemingly blossomed out of thin air. One of them is Herriman, Utah, a recent upstart in the Salt Lake Valley, which has grown from 1,500 residents in the year 2000 to over 60,000 in 2022. The fast-growing city is outpacing others in the region due to being a picturesque area surrounded by outdoor recreation opportunities in Herriman's parks and the beautiful Oquirrh Mountains nearby. Moreover, it has an iconic piece of Pixar movie history on full display that'll make your jaw drop: a replica of the colorful home from the movie "Up".

Herriman began as Fort Herriman, built by five Mormon settlers in 1855, ostensibly for protection against Native Americans. Three years later, it was abandoned at the start of the bloodless Utah War. For nearly 150 years afterward, Herriman remained a rough and tumble, isolated community in the southwestern corner of the Salt Lake Valley until it was incorporated in 1999. In the second decade of the new millennium, Herriman transformed into a fast-growing city.

The well-manicured suburb 30 minutes away from Salt Lake City International Airport hosts a satellite campus of the University of Utah and earned the city a "Tree City USA" designation from the Arbor Day Foundation in 2023. While Herriman may not have the old-growth forests of Charleston, West Virginia, a gem with mountain charm, the city is rapidly planting trees within the new neighborhoods.