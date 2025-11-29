Utah's 'Tree City USA' With Canyon Trails And A Cinematic Attraction Is A Hidden Valley Gem
In the past two decades, a few cities across America have seemingly blossomed out of thin air. One of them is Herriman, Utah, a recent upstart in the Salt Lake Valley, which has grown from 1,500 residents in the year 2000 to over 60,000 in 2022. The fast-growing city is outpacing others in the region due to being a picturesque area surrounded by outdoor recreation opportunities in Herriman's parks and the beautiful Oquirrh Mountains nearby. Moreover, it has an iconic piece of Pixar movie history on full display that'll make your jaw drop: a replica of the colorful home from the movie "Up".
Herriman began as Fort Herriman, built by five Mormon settlers in 1855, ostensibly for protection against Native Americans. Three years later, it was abandoned at the start of the bloodless Utah War. For nearly 150 years afterward, Herriman remained a rough and tumble, isolated community in the southwestern corner of the Salt Lake Valley until it was incorporated in 1999. In the second decade of the new millennium, Herriman transformed into a fast-growing city.
The well-manicured suburb 30 minutes away from Salt Lake City International Airport hosts a satellite campus of the University of Utah and earned the city a "Tree City USA" designation from the Arbor Day Foundation in 2023. While Herriman may not have the old-growth forests of Charleston, West Virginia, a gem with mountain charm, the city is rapidly planting trees within the new neighborhoods.
Adventure is out here
The city of Herriman has engaged in multiple expansion projects in recent years with the aim of continuing its growth. Herriman's backyard leads into Butterfield Canyon, which features miles of trails ranging from leisurely strolls to strenuous day hikes. The southwest side of town opens up to more miles of trails. If you're looking for a longer hike, the nearly 7-mile Yellow Fork Loop will challenge you to go the distance, rising over 1,300 feet. Moreover, you'll find miles of quiet, unlike other crowded trails in the Salt Lake Valley and the nearby Traverse Mountains, along with Blackridge Reservoir, a local favorite for cooling off. For travelers coming from the coasts, note that Herriman sits at approximately 5,000 feet; give yourself time to adjust and be sure to have plenty of water and electrolytes handy for your trip.
If you'd rather stay in town, take a beautiful under 3-mile walk along the Rose Creek Trail between The Cove Pond and the Mountain View Corridor in neighboring Riverton. This urban pathway gradually descends as you head east and is well-maintained for walking or cycling across town.
Where dreams come alive
While the breathtaking red rocks of Southern Utah and Arizona are instantly recognizable in films, there's one house in Herriman that's nearly as iconic, with a taste of nostalgia for Pixar fans. A local builder worked with Disney to design and build "The Real UP House," a nearly identical remake of Carl and Ellie's home from the 2009 movie "Up", complete with replica chairs, art, and even a hand-painted mailbox outside. If you're going to stay longer than a couple of minutes to snap a quick selfie, you'll have to book a photoshoot online. The owners allow proposals and special requests as well. (Please be mindful that the house is a local family's home.) Half a mile away, the kids will love flying down a mini zipline or cooling off at a splash pad at J. Lynn Crane Park. The park also opens Herriman's Ice Ribbon on cold winter days.
If you're looking for a tasty meal, Herriman has a wide variety of options, including home-cooked Thai and Indian food, Mexican cuisine, and multiple fast-casual dining establishments. Locals rave about the Birra Tacos from Los Tapatios Taco Grill, while The Pub Sports Bar is the place to go for great service and a cold beer. Despite being a bedroom community, Herriman doesn't have many places to stay; however, there are several reasonably priced major chain hotels in Sandy, the ultimate base camp for exploring the region. Similar to other fast-growing metropolitan regions, the local infrastructure doesn't always keep up with population growth, so if you plan to drive, avoid the main rush hour times between 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m.