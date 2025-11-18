Sandwiched Between Akron And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's Charming Village With Friendly Vibes

While a small village in Ohio might not be everyone's idea of the perfect getaway, there's one place that might just change your mind: Lisbon. This often-overlooked hub, named after the famous Portuguese capital, offers just the right amount of small-town charm while still being close enough to bigger cities so that you don't miss out on all of their amenities. Lisbon is just a little over an hour away from Pittsburgh, America's one-time steel capital, whose revitalized bustling downtown is "criminally underrated."

Lisbon's convenient location is also a major plus for flyers. Pittsburgh International, an airport that's getting a much-needed makeover and redefining U.S. air travel in the process, is only 50 minutes away from the village center. Just keep in mind that the public transportation system around these parts isn't great, so you might want to get a rental as soon as you land. The good news is that cars at the airport are quite affordable, so it shouldn't be too hard to find something budget-friendly.

Once in Lisbon, there's a lot of historical charm just waiting to be enjoyed, especially considering this is the second-oldest town in the entire state (founded in 1803). Combine that with gorgeous outdoor attractions, and you've got yourself the perfect staycation destination.