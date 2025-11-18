Sandwiched Between Akron And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's Charming Village With Friendly Vibes
While a small village in Ohio might not be everyone's idea of the perfect getaway, there's one place that might just change your mind: Lisbon. This often-overlooked hub, named after the famous Portuguese capital, offers just the right amount of small-town charm while still being close enough to bigger cities so that you don't miss out on all of their amenities. Lisbon is just a little over an hour away from Pittsburgh, America's one-time steel capital, whose revitalized bustling downtown is "criminally underrated."
Lisbon's convenient location is also a major plus for flyers. Pittsburgh International, an airport that's getting a much-needed makeover and redefining U.S. air travel in the process, is only 50 minutes away from the village center. Just keep in mind that the public transportation system around these parts isn't great, so you might want to get a rental as soon as you land. The good news is that cars at the airport are quite affordable, so it shouldn't be too hard to find something budget-friendly.
Once in Lisbon, there's a lot of historical charm just waiting to be enjoyed, especially considering this is the second-oldest town in the entire state (founded in 1803). Combine that with gorgeous outdoor attractions, and you've got yourself the perfect staycation destination.
Lisbon's long history and charming food scene
Lisbon might be small, but it's packed with character. Your tour of the village can start at the Lisbon Historical Society. Here, you can attend educational sessions, enjoy fun events, and look through all the on-site displays. Just keep in mind that it's only open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. And if all that learning and walking around leaves you a bit hungry, the good news is there are a couple of great restaurants to choose from in the village.
Pondi's Restaurant & Bar is arguably the top contender. It serves all your favorite classic fare in a relaxed venue and is backed by a century of experience — not to mention Google reviewers can't stop raving about its fish sandwiches, steak salad, crab cakes, and chicken parm. It offers dine-in and curbside pickup, but not deliveries, so you'll have to come on-site. The effort's well worth it, though, especially since you can expect to pay anywhere between $10 and $20 for a full meal (and the portions are generous, too). If you're in the mood for something even more casual, you can't go wrong with Mary's Pizza. With hundreds of stellar reviews on Google, this place is beloved for its thick, flavorful crusts, amazing focaccia, mouth-watering wings, and pepperoni rolls. If you can't decide on which pizza to get, going with the classic meat sauce and pepperoni might be your best bet.
For a quick cup of coffee, stop by Nourish Coffee + Kitchen. Customers claim the atmosphere is warm and inviting, the lattes are excellent, and it even makes an amazing avocado toast. The staff is incredibly kind and accommodating, too; just keep in mind that it's closed on Sundays.
Taking in Lisbon's beautiful outdoors
One of the best parts about visiting a quaint village like Lisbon is the fact that you get a chance to feel closer to nature, and what better place to do that than the Little Beaver Creek Greenway Trail? It starts in Lisbon and ends in Washingtonville, spanning around 12.5 miles. Parking isn't only available at both ends, but also at several spots along the way (including Leetonia Beehive Coke Ovens Park), so it's worth checking out its digital trail map before you go.
The views are great, the trails are quiet, and you have lots of ground to cover, so you can make the walk or jog as easy or challenging as you want, according to visitors on Tripadvisor. There's lots of shade too, so you can rest every now and again or even enjoy a nice, long picnic. Don't forget to appreciate all the upland fields, glacial outwashes, and wetland wildlife habitats along the way.
Hellbender Bluff County Park is another must-see around here. Found just 13 minutes from Lisbon's center, this is a place known for its well-maintained, well-marked trails and pretty picnic pavilion. It's a fantastic place to go for a walk, and feel free to take your pup along, too. It's usually pretty quiet and uncrowded, and the park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
And if you're willing to take on a 28-minute drive, visit Maze Craze, too. Located between Pittsburgh and Cleveland, this is Ohio's perfect stop for fall fun with corn maze trails and wine tastings. The whole family will have a blast here: It has a zipline, a corn launcher, fire pits, playgrounds, and yes, drinks for adults, too.