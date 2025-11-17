Smack Dab In Houston's Center Is A Prestigious Neighborhood With Luxe Shops And High-Class Art

Everyone knows Houston is a thriving city that's home to some of the best attractions in Texas, including NASA's Johnson Space Center. While Houston boasts a population of nearly 2.5 million residents, there's a neighborhood within the city that visitors to the Lone Star State should know: River Oaks, a hidden gem that offers luxury shopping alongside high-class art, great food, and a must-see movie theater. While there are private areas in the neighborhood, it does include public amenities for visitors.

Situated right in the heart of the city of Houston, just about 7 miles from Houston's downtown area, River Oaks is a prestigious residential neighborhood with its own private security called River Oaks Patrol. The neighborhood was founded in the 1920s when attorney Hugh Potter and brothers Will and Mike Hogg bought up 1,000 acres of land in an effort to create a master planned community.

Due to eventual deed restrictions, the community dictated that homes would have to cost more than $7,000 and that architectural standards had to be maintained, thus turning it into an exclusive community. Today, the neighborhood still has its exclusivity in that it's very expensive. Located west of downtown Houston, River Oaks is situated between Uptown/Galleria and Montrose, which allows residents to be close to the business districts, high-end shopping, dining, and cultural institutions.

One of the aesthetic pleasures in River Oaks is its architecture. Passing by homes, you'll notice styles that include Tudor Revival and Spanish Revival as well as American Colonial. The oldest home in River Oaks is a 1924 Colonial Revival–inspired house that was once owned by wealthy Houston elites. The Tomlinson-Blundell House, built in 1937, is another example of the Colonial Revival style with Georgian emphasis.