Pennsylvania's Round-Trip Train Ride Through The Pocono Mountains Has Festive Snow Globe Vibes

Over the river and through the wood, as the old song goes, a cozy train ride transports passengers through scenic Pennsylvania landscapes each winter. The river, in this case, is the Lackawaxen River, and the wood is the hardwood forest of the Northern Pocono Mountains. All aboard the Pocono Winter Wonderland Express, a round-trip journey that offers festive snow globe vibes. No wonder it was named one of the most breathtaking winter train rides across America.

Starting on Sunday, November 30, with service on select dates through the end of December, the Pocono Winter Wonderland Express is an hour-and-a-half-long trip that begins and ends in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. Passengers stay warm inside heated train cars while traveling along the Lackawaxen River, and after a snowfall, the tree-lined route is particularly picturesque. It's possible to spot bald eagles and other birds, including cardinals, blue jays, and chickadees, from the train windows, so wildlife enthusiasts might want to bring along a pair of binoculars.

Tickets cost $25 for adults and $20 for children ages three to 12; babies ride for free. It's advisable to book in advance, as the excursion is popular with families.