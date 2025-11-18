Pennsylvania's Round-Trip Train Ride Through The Pocono Mountains Has Festive Snow Globe Vibes
Over the river and through the wood, as the old song goes, a cozy train ride transports passengers through scenic Pennsylvania landscapes each winter. The river, in this case, is the Lackawaxen River, and the wood is the hardwood forest of the Northern Pocono Mountains. All aboard the Pocono Winter Wonderland Express, a round-trip journey that offers festive snow globe vibes. No wonder it was named one of the most breathtaking winter train rides across America.
Starting on Sunday, November 30, with service on select dates through the end of December, the Pocono Winter Wonderland Express is an hour-and-a-half-long trip that begins and ends in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. Passengers stay warm inside heated train cars while traveling along the Lackawaxen River, and after a snowfall, the tree-lined route is particularly picturesque. It's possible to spot bald eagles and other birds, including cardinals, blue jays, and chickadees, from the train windows, so wildlife enthusiasts might want to bring along a pair of binoculars.
Tickets cost $25 for adults and $20 for children ages three to 12; babies ride for free. It's advisable to book in advance, as the excursion is popular with families.
Climb aboard the Pocono Winter Wonderland Express
The Pocono Winter Wonderland Express is just one of many themed excursions offered by the Stourbridge Line. Throughout the fall, the Pocono Foliage Express (same price as the Winter Wonderland Express) and the Autumn Dinner Train ($75 per adult, $70 per child) showcase the mountains' vibrant fall colors. Particularly kid-friendly — and with the same snow globe charm as the Winter Wonderland Express — are holiday-themed outings like the Santa Christmas Tree Express ($30 per adult, $25 per child), which features complimentary hot chocolate and a special stop where passengers have the option to buy a Christmas tree or wreath. These goodies will be loaded onto the train for the return trip.
It's no coincidence that the Stourbridge Line is based in Honesdale. Once a major mining center, the iconic railroad town was an important transport hub where the country's first commercial steam locomotive was tested. Nicknamed the "birthplace of the American railroad," Honesdale is now a lively community full of great restaurants. Within blocks of the train station, you can find gourmet sandwiches at Stourbridge Bistro, try empanadas and fried plantains at A Taste of Puerto Rico, or have creative cocktails and modern comfort food at Native.
If you're looking to stay overnight, check into Hotel Wayne (rooms from around $126 per night), housed in a stately brick building from 1827. Or, bunk at the friendly B&B Wayne on Main (rooms from $140), just a few blocks north. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre International Airport is 45 minutes away by car. If your train trip here inspires you to travel on more classic railcars in the Northeast, consider this unique ride through Maryland's mountains on a historic train.