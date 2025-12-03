This Abandoned South Carolina Plantation Is A Haunting Gem Hidden In A Picturesque Park

In the heart of the ACE Basin, South Carolina's underrated wildlife refuge, is an abandoned house whose haunting frame speaks to the area's plantation history. The Donnelley Wildlife Management Area encompasses over 8,000 acres of wetlands, marshes, and 19th-century rice plantations, and it's within this slice of the ACE Basin you'll find the dilapidated, Victorian-style Boynton House.

The history of the house isn't fully known: It was built either in the late 1800s or early 1900s and likely abandoned during the Great Depression. Allegedly, the Boynton family built this house to tend to their cattle, and the property was likely part of the surrounding plantation known as Mary's Island. These days, it serves the bats who roost inside, as well as the curious observers who want to get a glimpse of this Southern Gothic relic from South Carolina's dark past (it's unknown at this time how many enslaved people worked on this plantation). This one-story frame house has retained its layered shingles and double-peak structure, and while you can't enter it due to the bat population that calls it home, you can peek through some of the windows to see the unsettling but beautiful remnants of this former home. Note that it's currently prohibited to take photos of the interior.

Afterwards, you can hike, bike, or drive around this park that serves as both a hunting and conservation area, filled with waterfowl, alligators, and deer. Explore its roads and trails that allow you to experience the wild beauty of the forests, swamps, and marshes of South Carolina's Lowcountry, the region that's known as a soulful coastline with cute towns and fantastic cuisine.