Midway Between Cleveland And Columbus Is Ohio's Underrated City Blending Pop Culture And Outdoor Thrills

Contrary to popular belief, not every movie is made in a Los Angeles studio or Central Park, the world's most filmed location. Sometimes, directors look for romantic movie destinations in the United Kingdom to capture epic backdrops, and sometimes, they set their sights on cities like Mansfield, Ohio, to film an Academy Award-nominated drama.

You may not have heard of this place, but you've probably seen the 1994 masterpiece "The Shawshank Redemption." Producer Niki Marvin chose this location because it was home to the Ohio State Reformatory, which boasted Gothic architecture and an eerie interior. But this Richland County city isn't solely reserved for cinephiles — this is just one of the many characteristics that make Mansfield an underrated destination.

Prior to director Frank Darabont bringing Mansfield to the silver screen, the city was known as "Little Chicago" back in the 1920s and '30s, a reputation it gained due to levels of corruption and crime that rivaled those of the Windy City. While Mansfield is no longer the clandestine town it once was, its history is a major part of its appeal. Today, tourists visit its fascinating museums, explore filming locations, and hike through its vast natural spaces.