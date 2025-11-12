Midway Between Cleveland And Columbus Is Ohio's Underrated City Blending Pop Culture And Outdoor Thrills
Contrary to popular belief, not every movie is made in a Los Angeles studio or Central Park, the world's most filmed location. Sometimes, directors look for romantic movie destinations in the United Kingdom to capture epic backdrops, and sometimes, they set their sights on cities like Mansfield, Ohio, to film an Academy Award-nominated drama.
You may not have heard of this place, but you've probably seen the 1994 masterpiece "The Shawshank Redemption." Producer Niki Marvin chose this location because it was home to the Ohio State Reformatory, which boasted Gothic architecture and an eerie interior. But this Richland County city isn't solely reserved for cinephiles — this is just one of the many characteristics that make Mansfield an underrated destination.
Prior to director Frank Darabont bringing Mansfield to the silver screen, the city was known as "Little Chicago" back in the 1920s and '30s, a reputation it gained due to levels of corruption and crime that rivaled those of the Windy City. While Mansfield is no longer the clandestine town it once was, its history is a major part of its appeal. Today, tourists visit its fascinating museums, explore filming locations, and hike through its vast natural spaces.
Mansfield's pop culture and history
Much of "The Shawshank Redemption" was filmed in Mansfield, and movie enthusiasts can take a self-guided tour along The Shawshank Trail to see each individual location. The first stop is none other than the Ohio State Reformatory. Self-guided tours at the former prison come with a personal audio guide, and a range of fantastic private guided tours are also available — you can even spend a night here.
The Bissman Building on Main Street is depicted as the Brewer Hotel in the movie. Take a picture of the building, then make your way to the historic Carrousel District, specifically the Mansfield Antiques Gallery, to peek through the same window that Morgan Freeman's character did when he buys a compass toward the end of the film. From there, walk 10 minutes to reach Brooks' Bench in Central Park. The next stop is a supermarket on West 4th Street; inside, you'll find a painting of Freeman's character bagging groceries. And you can't miss the Renaissance Theatre downtown — this is where the movie premiered in 1994. Other Ohio locations that appear in the film include the towns of Ashland, Lucas, and Butler. Malabar Farm State Park and, farther afield, Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge in the U.S. Virgin Islands are other locations along the trail outside Mansfield.
Besides movie history, you can learn about the city's fire department at the free-of-charge Mansfield Fire Museum. Featuring exhibits of horse-drawn equipment, modern machinery, and memorabilia, this hidden gem is a wonderful attraction for the whole family to enjoy. Swing by the Gothic Revival Oak Hill Cottage as well to view mining entrepreneur John Riley Robinson's historic home. Other notable attractions worth visiting include the 1812 Mansfield Blockhouse and the Mansfield Art Center.
Explore Mansfield's greener side
Mansfield is more than just its movie history. Kingwood Center Gardens' 47-acre estate hosts a lush garden and courtyard that once belonged to industrialist Charles Kelley King. Meander through Mr. King's Formal Gardens to admire the detailed statues and water features before walking to the Terrace Garden, blooming with perennials and flowering trees. Birdwatchers should head to the Ohio Bird Sanctuary to spot peregrine falcons, great horned owls, and cedar waxwings. Follow the 2.2-mile loop trail to observe 52 different bird species and other wildlife.
Since you're in the area, pay a visit to the 1,033-acre Clear Fork Reservoir for fishing and hiking adventures. With an 18-mile-long waterfront, the reservoir is stocked with crappie, bass, and bluegill. You'll notice hikers and bikers along the 3-mile Stoller Road Mountain Bike Trail, while others trek toward it from Lexington Ontario Road, which runs along the reservoir's northern shore. The 150-acre Gorman Nature Center is another great place to spend time outdoors, where you'll hike among prairies, through woodlands, and quaint ponds. The dog-friendly 1.4-mile loop is an excellent way to discover the native vegetation; springtime brings colorful wildflower displays. You can even bike from Mansfield to Butler on the 18.5-mile Richland B&O Trail. If you're up to an even bigger cycling challenge, consider continuing to Westerville, one of Columbus' most scenic suburbs.
Mansfield is located an hour and 20 minutes from Cleveland and an hour from Columbus. The city offers a wide range of accommodation options. Book a room at Hampton Inn & Suites, Wingate by Wyndham, or TownePlace Suites by Marriott.