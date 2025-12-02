Arizona's Cleanest City Is A Sunny Gem With Clear Skies Year Round, Per A 2025 Study
Would you rather live in a clean or dirty city? It's a bit of a no-brainer. According to a 2025 study released by LawnStarter, a mowing and lawn care provider, there's a big difference in overall pollution, living conditions, and resident satisfaction when it comes to America's cleanest and dirtiest cities. LawnStarter analyzed city-based data for a variety of individually weighted metrics, including waste infrastructure, pollution, and living conditions, to determine where 303 American cities ranked on their cleanliness scale. Nine Arizona cities were included on the list, and based on this methodology, Yuma was found to be the cleanest city in the state.
According to the data, Yuma has the lowest overall pollution score (33.63) and the second-best overall resident satisfaction (219) of all included Arizona cities. However, it also has the third-worst score for inadequate waste infrastructure (ranking No. 8 puts it in the top 10 worst cities) and the second-worst score for inadequate living conditions (ranking No. 129). So it's not all squeaky clean for this riverside city on the United States-Mexico border. These poor scores no doubt contributed to Yuma being ranked as the 117th dirtiest city in America.
Waste disposal controversies in Yuma have made headlines in recent years. In 2023, residents petitioned to stop one of the city's waste companies from getting the rights to manage its own waste disposal practices. They were also concerned with waste coming to the city from California. "I've heard probably 150 different residents of Yuma express their concerns, primarily that Yuma has become a dumping ground for California waste," Supervisor Jonathan Lines said to Cronkite News. "And that's not how we want to be known." Despite this, it seems Yuma residents are still some of the most satisfied. The ever-present sunshine might be a big reason for this.
Year-round sunshine and smiles in Yuma
If you're visiting Yuma, chances are it's going to be sunny. The city gets over 90% of all possible daylight hours per year and is one of the driest cities in America. Its yearly rainfall rarely exceeds 3 inches, 447 inches less than Mount Waialeale in Hawaii, a dangerous and ethereal hike that's one of the world's wettest destinations. This sunny weather pairs well with the city's outdoor activities. The nearby Colorado River is fantastic for kayaking, boating, and tubing. It also has Centennial Beach, one of Arizona's best beaches and a swimming paradise. There are also various parks, gardens, and mountain hikes offering peaceful immersion with the city's surrounding natural landscapes.
You may be wondering if all that sunshine makes Yuma uncomfortably hot. It's a fair question. While the middle of summer can see daytime temperatures hit a scorching 106 degrees Fahrenheit, spring and fall typically have cool nights and more comfortable days below 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Winter might actually be the best time to visit, when you can escape the dreary cold and gray and enjoy pleasant, sunny days.
You can find plenty of cleaner cities in America than Yuma, according to LawnStarter's data, which couldn't review all cities in the country due to insufficient data for some. So, there may be other cleaner or dirtier cities than Yuma, not on the official list. However, there's plenty to like about Yuma's offering when compared to dirtier Arizona cities, such as Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe, and Tucson. Yuma's small-town vibes, unique shops, and endless river fun are just the tip of the iceberg. If you're keen on seeing what all the fuss is about, you can fly into Yuma International Airport, though note that it only operates direct flights from Phoenix and Dallas.