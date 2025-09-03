One Of Arizona's Best Beaches Is An Under-The-Radar Swimming Paradise In A Colorado River Park
Located in the Sonoran Desert, between Phoenix and San Diego, is Yuma, Arizona, which is considered the sunniest place on earth, according to Guinness World Records. With sunny days 91% of the year, locals and visitors need a way to cool down, and the Colorado River is the perfect place. One place in Yuma to do just that is in West Wetlands Park, a 110-acre recreational area on the California-Arizona border that's another under-the-radar swimming and water sports spot in the desert.
Arizona's best-kept secret may be this wetland park in the sunniest city in the world. West Wetlands Park features two distinct areas. The "Upper Bench" is characterized by playgrounds, a fishing pond, a hummingbird garden, and paved pathways. The newer "Lower Bench" is where you'll find hiking trails, an outdoor classroom, parking, and the sandy swimming area known as Centennial Beach. While this is not a traditional beach, the small stretch of sand here is lovely for relaxation or family picnics, and you can take a nice dip in the cool water on hot days.
Other things to do at West Wetland Park
A recent visitor shared this description of West Wetlands Park on AllTrails: "... you'd be hard-pressed to see everything in one day. Train station, mini train ride, tons of walking trails, fanciest kids playground ever built, places to swim, downtown is right close ..." Walking is a great way to experience the magic of this park. Take the two-mile hike along the West Wetlands Loop, which offers lots of shade to cool you off on hot days as well as lovely scenery and birding opportunities. There's also a burrowing owl habitat and viewing area, allowing for a closer look at wildlife.
Summer might be the best time to visit the park if you want to swim at Centennial Beach. But the fall through spring seasons are the best times to experience West Wetlands for milder weather, when temperatures range from 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. West Wetlands Park is a short 15-minute drive from the Yuma International Airport. The drive in from Phoenix is around three hours, the drive from Tucson is 3.5 hours, and the hidden hikes of Los Angeles are just under 5 hours away.