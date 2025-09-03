One Of Arizona's Best Beaches Is An Under-The-Radar Swimming Paradise In A Colorado River Park

Located in the Sonoran Desert, between Phoenix and San Diego, is Yuma, Arizona, which is considered the sunniest place on earth, according to Guinness World Records. With sunny days 91% of the year, locals and visitors need a way to cool down, and the Colorado River is the perfect place. One place in Yuma to do just that is in West Wetlands Park, a 110-acre recreational area on the California-Arizona border that's another under-the-radar swimming and water sports spot in the desert.

Arizona's best-kept secret may be this wetland park in the sunniest city in the world. West Wetlands Park features two distinct areas. The "Upper Bench" is characterized by playgrounds, a fishing pond, a hummingbird garden, and paved pathways. The newer "Lower Bench" is where you'll find hiking trails, an outdoor classroom, parking, and the sandy swimming area known as Centennial Beach. While this is not a traditional beach, the small stretch of sand here is lovely for relaxation or family picnics, and you can take a nice dip in the cool water on hot days.