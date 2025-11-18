Sandwiched Between California And Nevada Is A Jewel-Like Desert Lake With Camping And A Casino

Follow the mind-blowingly gorgeous route of Highway 395 through the high desert and mountains of eastern California, past the trendy adventure hub of Bishop, alongside the ancient waters of Mono Lake, and you'll soon, inevitably, come to the Nevada state line. It shoots diagonally across the country, bisecting the glowing surface of Topaz Lake, a shimmering body of water that marks the border between these two western territories in grand style. It's a fine, fine place to rest the gas pedal foot, if you will, offering a taste of the great outdoors with a side of classic "Battle Born" casino fun.

The lake itself is quite a biggie. It covers just over 2,400 acres between the scrub lands of the Nevada desert, the eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada, and the peaks and troughs of the pine-dotted Sweetwater Mountains. It wasn't always there, though, glittering away beneath the sometimes snow-dusted summits. It was actually formed in the early 1920s with the construction of a dam on the West Walker River. The aim? To water the fields and agricultural land of the upcoming rancher barons.

Fast forward to the 2020s, and it's less about ranching, more about lakeshore RV parks and camping sites, epic trophy trout fishing, endless watersports opportunities, and — if you like — hitting the 24-hour roulette and poker tables at the eponymous Topaz Lodge. The nearest major airport is in Reno, a little over an hour's drive to the north. Alternatively, you could drive north up Highway 395 from Mammoth Lakes, or take the ultra-scenic, high-altitude Monitor Pass to get over from the west, though that often closes when the snow falls in winter.