This Lesser-Known Airline Will Save You Tons Of Money From Florida To North Carolina
With the price of air travel and accommodation soaring, travelers continue to look for ways to save on flights and hotels, from strategically juggling point programs to scheduling their trips during the off-season. What if you could save even more by flying with a budget airline?
Avelo, a budget, U.S.-based airline that recently expanded its reach and celebrated its fourth anniversary in 2025, continues to win over travelers who are in it to save on transportation and invest in the destination. The airline connects travelers to dozens of destinations in the U.S., primarily along the East Coast, and a few more in the Caribbean. Low-price fares are possible because Avelo flights favor secondary airports with less traffic and cheaper operational costs. The downside to an affordable plane ticket is that these airports can be inconvenient, but if you're willing to stray off the beaten path, it can quickly become a blessing. One of the cheaper routes is between Florida's Fort Lauderdale and Wilmington in North Carolina, two cities that are great destinations in their own right.
Using secondary airports means less traffic, and that means lower chances of delay (or, worse, cancellation). In fact, Avelo claims in a news release to be "America's most reliable airline" and not without facts to back it up. According to data from Anuvu shared by Avelo, in 2024, the airline had an on-time performance rate of 83.9%, the highest among U.S.-based carriers.
Fly between Fort Lauderdale and Wilmington for less than $50 with Avelo
One-way tickets between Fort Lauderdale and Wilmington, when booking with Avelo, have been seen to go as low as $44 depending on the day, though the vast majority are usually around $60 to $80. Which day you fly in or out can make a difference in the total cost of your trip. Flying from Fort Lauderdale and Wilmington on a Friday tends to be cheaper than flying on a Monday, for example, and the opposite is true, too. Weekends are generally more expensive, sometimes double the price of traveling on a weekday. This changes regularly, however, so keep your plans flexible until it's time to secure your flights.
Budget airlines like Avelo also reward spontaneity, and booking too far in advance may result in paying (if only slightly) more. Resist buying your ticket more than two months in advance, and aim for four weeks before your trip — this is how you'll find $44 flights.
Avelo's connection between these two coastal destinations lets beach lovers pick their own adventure. Fort Lauderdale needs no formal introduction: Visitors can enjoy the white sandy beaches Florida is famous for, and it's more family-friendly than Miami. You can think of Wilmington as Fort Lauderdale's cool North Carolinian cousin. The city is seeing a spike in popularity with travelers as one of the charming, beachy North Carolina towns where "The Summer I Turned Pretty" was filmed. Visitors can expect laid-back beach vibes with restaurants serving local fare and urban trails to make the most of the mild weather.