This Lesser-Known Airline Will Save You Tons Of Money From Florida To North Carolina

With the price of air travel and accommodation soaring, travelers continue to look for ways to save on flights and hotels, from strategically juggling point programs to scheduling their trips during the off-season. What if you could save even more by flying with a budget airline?

Avelo, a budget, U.S.-based airline that recently expanded its reach and celebrated its fourth anniversary in 2025, continues to win over travelers who are in it to save on transportation and invest in the destination. The airline connects travelers to dozens of destinations in the U.S., primarily along the East Coast, and a few more in the Caribbean. Low-price fares are possible because Avelo flights favor secondary airports with less traffic and cheaper operational costs. The downside to an affordable plane ticket is that these airports can be inconvenient, but if you're willing to stray off the beaten path, it can quickly become a blessing. One of the cheaper routes is between Florida's Fort Lauderdale and Wilmington in North Carolina, two cities that are great destinations in their own right.

Using secondary airports means less traffic, and that means lower chances of delay (or, worse, cancellation). In fact, Avelo claims in a news release to be "America's most reliable airline" and not without facts to back it up. According to data from Anuvu shared by Avelo, in 2024, the airline had an on-time performance rate of 83.9%, the highest among U.S.-based carriers.