Occasional Fliers Will Thrive With Premium Perks Thanks To This Airline's Latest Credit Card
Occasional fliers face a dilemma when selecting the perfect travel-friendly credit card. High-end options come with annual fees in the upper hundreds of dollars, and the cost is rarely justified for those taking just a few trips each year. On the other hand, lower-tier cards may not offer enough perks to justify having one in your wallet when you want a benefit-filled flight. Travelers facing this dilemma might want to look into American Airlines' new mid-tier credit card, which debuted in October of 2025 and isdesigned to bridge the gap between occasional and frequent traveler cards: the Citi/AAdvantage Globe Mastercard.
Annual benefits of the newly minted card include four Admirals Club Globe Passes (which grant access to American Airlines' airport lounges), a $100 in-flight credit, $30 in monthly Turo (a car-sharing marketplace) credits, and a $100 Annual Splurge Credit that can be redeemed with select entertainment and travel partners. The Citi/AAdvantage Globe Mastercard also covers Global Entry or TSA PreCheck applications up to $120 once every four years, which is one way to get TSA PreCheck for free, and doing so will help you zip through long airport lines in no time.
In addition to these unique offerings, the card comes with additional perks like a free checked bag for cardholders on domestic American Airlines flights (and the ability to extend that benefit to up to eight travel companions on the same flight). You'll also have better access to overhead bins with preferred boarding on the American Airlines fleet. After each annual renewal, the card's Companion Certificate benefit kicks in, which lets you bring one guest along on a domestic flight per year for just $99.
Optimizing your Citi/AAdvantage Globe Mastercard
The Citi/AAdvantage Globe Mastercard costs $350 per year, which may sound steep upfront, but when strategically used, the card can earn its annual fee back, and even save you money. Before breaking down the benefits of the card itself, keep in mind that there's a current sign-up bonus associated with this card that, as of this date, offers 90,000 AAdvantage miles to cardholders who spend $5,000 within four months of approval.
According to NerdWallet, a personal finance website, these miles are valued at 1.3 cents each, which equates to about $1,170 towards American Airlines flights. If you're an occasional flier who only takes a domestic trip or two each year, this credit could cover the bulk or entirety of your fares. You'll also earn miles on everyday spending, with earning categories ranging from 1 to 6 miles back per dollar spent on eligible purchases, ranging from hotels and restaurants to public transport. Each mile earned also counts as a Loyalty Point, an alternative system that builds towards AAdvantage status without relying on high-frequency flying.
Let's take a look at how you can use the Citi/AAdvantage Globe Mastercard in the first year to beat the $350 fee. If you and a friend take a domestic flight, you can save $140 on two checked bags on a round-trip journey. Admirals Club Globe Lounge day passes ring in at around $80, saving you around $320 annually, and if you've earned the current 90,000-mile sign-up bonus, you could even book the two tickets for free, saving several hundreds of dollars with the welcome offer alone. All of that means you're netting over $1,000 within the first year of membership, making this card a no-brainer for occasional fliers seeking premium perks.