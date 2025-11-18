Occasional Fliers Will Thrive With Premium Perks Thanks To This Airline's Latest Credit Card

Occasional fliers face a dilemma when selecting the perfect travel-friendly credit card. High-end options come with annual fees in the upper hundreds of dollars, and the cost is rarely justified for those taking just a few trips each year. On the other hand, lower-tier cards may not offer enough perks to justify having one in your wallet when you want a benefit-filled flight. Travelers facing this dilemma might want to look into American Airlines' new mid-tier credit card, which debuted in October of 2025 and isdesigned to bridge the gap between occasional and frequent traveler cards: the Citi/AAdvantage Globe Mastercard.

Annual benefits of the newly minted card include four Admirals Club Globe Passes (which grant access to American Airlines' airport lounges), a $100 in-flight credit, $30 in monthly Turo (a car-sharing marketplace) credits, and a $100 Annual Splurge Credit that can be redeemed with select entertainment and travel partners. The Citi/AAdvantage Globe Mastercard also covers Global Entry or TSA PreCheck applications up to $120 once every four years, which is one way to get TSA PreCheck for free, and doing so will help you zip through long airport lines in no time.

In addition to these unique offerings, the card comes with additional perks like a free checked bag for cardholders on domestic American Airlines flights (and the ability to extend that benefit to up to eight travel companions on the same flight). You'll also have better access to overhead bins with preferred boarding on the American Airlines fleet. After each annual renewal, the card's Companion Certificate benefit kicks in, which lets you bring one guest along on a domestic flight per year for just $99.