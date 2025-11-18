America's Top Christkindlmarkt Is A Delightful Holiday Festival Near Indianapolis

For those who can't binge enough Hallmark movies during the holiday season — or want to feel transported to a festive, yuletide experience — European Christmas markets are an easy sell. But, if you're trying to stretch your holiday budget, you can experience the enchantment of these holiday villages more affordably in the U.S. One that was voted the best in the country four separate times (to date) by readers of USA Today is Indiana's Carmel Christkindlmarkt (pronounced "crist-kindle-market," which translates to "Christ Child Market"), near Indianapolis.

There's no need to be versed in the German language or heritage to appreciate the whimsy of this attraction taking place on Carter Green, a revitalized civic space near Carmel's Performing Arts Center. Stop by more than 50 wooden huts outfitted with garlands, twinkle lights, and ornaments, and shop for your favorite cuckoo clocks, lace tablecloths, nutcrackers, and candle arches, or sample authentic bites, such as raclette sandwiches, pretzels, knodel (large potato dumplings), traditional wursts, and kartoffelpuffer (German potato pancakes). You can stay toasty with a mug of hot cocoa or your favorite imported German beverage. There are seven varieties of gluhwein, or mulled wine, including cherry and blueberry flavors, served in boot mugs; hefeweizen and pilsner beers; and the signature gluhbier, served hot.

Keep kids occupied with activities offered at the Kinderplatz (Children's Plaza) with cookie-decorating and letter-writing to Santa. German artisans, some of whom travel from the Erzgebirge region, Lauscha, and Oberammergau, are on hand in the Werkstatt (workshop) demonstrating wood carving and glass blowing. Entertainment runs throughout the season with polka artists, choirs, and other live performances.