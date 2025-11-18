America's Top Christkindlmarkt Is A Delightful Holiday Festival Near Indianapolis
For those who can't binge enough Hallmark movies during the holiday season — or want to feel transported to a festive, yuletide experience — European Christmas markets are an easy sell. But, if you're trying to stretch your holiday budget, you can experience the enchantment of these holiday villages more affordably in the U.S. One that was voted the best in the country four separate times (to date) by readers of USA Today is Indiana's Carmel Christkindlmarkt (pronounced "crist-kindle-market," which translates to "Christ Child Market"), near Indianapolis.
There's no need to be versed in the German language or heritage to appreciate the whimsy of this attraction taking place on Carter Green, a revitalized civic space near Carmel's Performing Arts Center. Stop by more than 50 wooden huts outfitted with garlands, twinkle lights, and ornaments, and shop for your favorite cuckoo clocks, lace tablecloths, nutcrackers, and candle arches, or sample authentic bites, such as raclette sandwiches, pretzels, knodel (large potato dumplings), traditional wursts, and kartoffelpuffer (German potato pancakes). You can stay toasty with a mug of hot cocoa or your favorite imported German beverage. There are seven varieties of gluhwein, or mulled wine, including cherry and blueberry flavors, served in boot mugs; hefeweizen and pilsner beers; and the signature gluhbier, served hot.
Keep kids occupied with activities offered at the Kinderplatz (Children's Plaza) with cookie-decorating and letter-writing to Santa. German artisans, some of whom travel from the Erzgebirge region, Lauscha, and Oberammergau, are on hand in the Werkstatt (workshop) demonstrating wood carving and glass blowing. Entertainment runs throughout the season with polka artists, choirs, and other live performances.
Getting to Carmel for the Christmas market is easy
The Carmel Christkindlmarkt market runs from late November through December 24, with closures on Mondays and Tuesdays and on Thanksgiving. Entrance to the market is free and includes activities and entertainment. You can purchase food, drinks, and gifts from the vendors and pay for ice-skating.
As organizing elves put the finishing touches on the market and its hard-to-miss, 33-foot authentic Gluhwein Pyramid with rotating blades, they're also working behind the scenes to keep the mood festive. Indeed, the market may feel like a fairy tale, but it is a venture that costs money to produce, and the city is looking for a better return, according to Fox59 News. Open since 2017, the holiday market operates by a non-profit, but the city contributes for expenses, such as setup and safety, paying about $1.5 million in 2024. WRTV reports that leadership changes instigated by the mayor, as well as the resignation of the market's president and CEO, has prompted a city investigation into the administrative moves.
Besides the annual Christmas market, there are even more reasons to visit Carmel. It was ranked as the second-best place to live in the country by U.S. News & World Report for its quality of life and affordability and is also a destination for avid cyclists as an unexpected, artsy biker's paradise with many cross-city bike routes. Getting to Carmel is an easy, 16-mile drive north of Indianapolis, and you can fly into Indianapolis International Airport, known for having the best customer service in America. Carmel's central location also means you're a two-hour drive from Cincinnati and a three-hour drive from Chicago. And, if Carmel didn't fulfill your quota of holiday vibes, you can visit Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota, for other markets ranked by USA Today.