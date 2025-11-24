The Least Fun Part Of Any Rick Steves Tour Is Simply Unavoidable

Travel guru Rick Steves is known for his insider tips on how to explore Europe and experience it like a local. Those who want to travel like Steves might be drawn to his tours, which are offered in over 15 European countries. Running anywhere from 7 to 21 days, they can either be deep city explorations or a tasting menu of all that Europe has to offer. While you'll surely be in for an exciting cultural adventure, there is one common criticism that pops up regarding Rick Steves' tours — the bus.

Long bus rides are the main downside of a Rick Steves tour, and if you're thinking about joining one of these tours, this is a natural concern to have. Of course, given Europe's relatively small size, traveling by bus is a common and comfortable way to move about. And, as some past participants mention on Rick Steves' forum, it's actually sort of fun. Luckily, if you're not a fan of the bus, Steves' tours all have a detailed itinerary on his website where you can also see how much bus travel is expected each day.

In reality, time spent on the bus can absolutely be a positive experience. In Rick Steves' Travel Forum, one former participant said they actually appreciated the rides after long days of on-foot exploration, as it gave them some much-needed downtime. Whether you want to take a nap, listen to music, turn on an audiobook, or just watch the scenery, there's no denying that the bus can be a good way to recharge your batteries after sightseeing.