The Least Fun Part Of Any Rick Steves Tour Is Simply Unavoidable
Travel guru Rick Steves is known for his insider tips on how to explore Europe and experience it like a local. Those who want to travel like Steves might be drawn to his tours, which are offered in over 15 European countries. Running anywhere from 7 to 21 days, they can either be deep city explorations or a tasting menu of all that Europe has to offer. While you'll surely be in for an exciting cultural adventure, there is one common criticism that pops up regarding Rick Steves' tours — the bus.
Long bus rides are the main downside of a Rick Steves tour, and if you're thinking about joining one of these tours, this is a natural concern to have. Of course, given Europe's relatively small size, traveling by bus is a common and comfortable way to move about. And, as some past participants mention on Rick Steves' forum, it's actually sort of fun. Luckily, if you're not a fan of the bus, Steves' tours all have a detailed itinerary on his website where you can also see how much bus travel is expected each day.
In reality, time spent on the bus can absolutely be a positive experience. In Rick Steves' Travel Forum, one former participant said they actually appreciated the rides after long days of on-foot exploration, as it gave them some much-needed downtime. Whether you want to take a nap, listen to music, turn on an audiobook, or just watch the scenery, there's no denying that the bus can be a good way to recharge your batteries after sightseeing.
The benefits of bus travel
If you're worried about being trapped on a bus for a particularly long trip, remember that on bus trips across most European countries, there are always breaks. Several travelers point this out in the Rick Steves forums, noting that buses typically take a 20- to 40-minute break about every 2 hours. While this may not seem like a lot, it's certainly enough to visit the restroom, stock up on small souvenirs, and grab a quick bite (many European gas stations actually have delicious food). And these breaks are actually regulated by the European Union, so you can rest assured that you'll never have to go too long without being able to stretch your legs.
While the bus may consist of downtime, it's not wasted time. Often, your guide will use this opportunity to prepare the group for the next stop or point out interesting landmarks along the way. "The long bus rides go by quickly, as the guide gives a history lesson, talks about culture, and answers questions," wrote one past tour participant in the Rick Steves' Travel Forum. In fact, several participants who were initially concerned about the bus were converted into bus lovers after realizing how well the time was spent. One even called it a "wow moment."
Still not convinced about the bus? As several former travelers point out, in some sense it's inevitable. For tours that cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time, the bus is the most efficient way to see everything, particularly in countries like Turkey, where sites are spread out geographically. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride, but a word to the wise — don't drink too much water, as there are no restrooms on the bus.