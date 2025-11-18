The 'Christmas Tree Capital Of The World' Is A Charming Pittsburgh Borough

Upon setting foot in Indiana County, you will soon see what the Christmas tree hype is all about. The tree craze of the 1960s, when there were 200 Christmas tree farms in Indiana County, may have waned, but you can still indulge in this seasonal tradition. You can pick a pre-cut tree or even choose your own from about a dozen tree farms still continuing the tradition today, and dotting this charming corner of Western Pennsylvania.

One such place is Mytrysak Family Tree Farm, offering pre-cut and cut-you-own live Christmas trees, including the fragrant Douglas fir and majestic Colorado Blue Spruce. It's rated 4.5 stars on Google and opens around Thanksgiving. Another locally-owned small farm is Ruffing's Tree Farm, where you can pick any tree of any size under $40, and you don't even need to bring your own power tools.

If you want to plunge into the wilder side of Christmas trees and see the majestic firs and spruces in their unplucked, natural state, make sure you trundle across the splendid 650-acre Blue Spruce Park. Not only is this an ideal place for keen birdwatchers, with its own collated bird list, but it is also a heaven for developing skiing and snowboarding skills during the winter season. The easy-going and scenic Getty Run Trail doubles as the perfect skiing piste in winter, wide and flat enough to accommodate fans of the snowy sport.