The 'Christmas Tree Capital Of The World' Is A Charming Pittsburgh Borough
With dozens of claimants to the title in North America alone — from Nova Scotia to North Carolina — crowning the ultimate "Christmas Tree Capital of the World" is likely to cause some divide. A Pennsylvania community in the backyard of vibrant Pittsburgh has been clinging to the title fiercely for decades – and with its record-breaking 700,000 trees cut during only one year in the 1950s to adorn American houses, it's hard to dispute the claim. Pennsylvania does not kid around when it comes to Christmas. In fact, one of the Keystone State's underrated (and aptly-named) small cities, Bethlehem, reinvented itself as America's 'Christmas Capital'.
The spruce-lined, pine-filled Indiana County, located 60 miles east of Pittsburgh, started growing Christmas trees as its own farm crop in 1918. That banner year in 1956 led the AP (via Indiana County) to label the town the "Christmas Tree Capital of the World," and it honors the title to this day. But there's more to this quaint borough than its tree history, including the James Stewart Museum, celebrating the iconic actor's life and work in Hollywood and beyond. The center of Indiana even organizes an annual "It's a Wonderful Life" festival, which highlights a combination of its two greatest exports: the award-winning actor and Christmas cheer.
Pick your own Indiana County Christmas tree
Upon setting foot in Indiana County, you will soon see what the Christmas tree hype is all about. The tree craze of the 1960s, when there were 200 Christmas tree farms in Indiana County, may have waned, but you can still indulge in this seasonal tradition. You can pick a pre-cut tree or even choose your own from about a dozen tree farms still continuing the tradition today, and dotting this charming corner of Western Pennsylvania.
One such place is Mytrysak Family Tree Farm, offering pre-cut and cut-you-own live Christmas trees, including the fragrant Douglas fir and majestic Colorado Blue Spruce. It's rated 4.5 stars on Google and opens around Thanksgiving. Another locally-owned small farm is Ruffing's Tree Farm, where you can pick any tree of any size under $40, and you don't even need to bring your own power tools.
If you want to plunge into the wilder side of Christmas trees and see the majestic firs and spruces in their unplucked, natural state, make sure you trundle across the splendid 650-acre Blue Spruce Park. Not only is this an ideal place for keen birdwatchers, with its own collated bird list, but it is also a heaven for developing skiing and snowboarding skills during the winter season. The easy-going and scenic Getty Run Trail doubles as the perfect skiing piste in winter, wide and flat enough to accommodate fans of the snowy sport.
Make the most of your visit to Indiana, Pennsylvania
The Jimmy Stewart Museum is a top local attraction for outsiders visiting Indiana. Here you can learn about the multifaceted life of the Hollywood actor and WWII aviator. The town of Indiana is so proud of having given birth to Stewart that it even organizes a month-long "It's a Wonderful Life" Festival around Christmas time, named after the film he famously starred in. The festival begins in late November with a lighting of the tree on the main thoroughfare and a holiday parade crossing the lit and decorated streets.
The museum is located in the center of town, which is worth exploring on foot to discover some of its unique highlights. From the museum, you can walk about 10 minutes to the quaint Indiana Memorial Park with its imposing war monument. Another short 5-minute trek will take you to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus, with its distinctive red brick archway welcoming you in, and architecture dating back to its founding in 1875. Don't be surprised by the college's charms: Welcoming, historic college towns with downtown shopping and diverse cuisine are another thing Pennsylvania is serious about.
You can easily reach Indiana from Pittsburgh; both the downtown area and the international airport are roughly an hour and a half's drive away. If you are planning a dedicated Christmas road trip, Pennsylvania is the perfect place to make it happen. About 300 miles' drive away in Lahaksa, Peddler's Village is a seasonal delight with festive lights and displays, restaurants, and over 60 stores ideal for Christmas shopping.