Searching for flights is always a process. You have ten tabs open, between the standard travel booking sites and Google's new "flight deals" feature, trying to find affordable trips. It's long been said that you should book your airfare on certain days of the week, like Tuesdays, Sundays, or National Cheap Flight Day (August 23). However, one flight deal service debunks this theory based on actual statistical and historical data. Going, the Internet trip planning service, takes the guesswork out of your research. The company says flight tickets depend on three factors: destination type, travel dates, and flexibility. Of course, there's a time frame as to when you should book your flights, but it isn't clearing your Tuesday, or Sunday, to spend a day digging into your laptop and scouring the Internet.

There is a method to finding cheap tickets, but monitoring prices is a better use of time than scheduling what day you search the Internet for airfare. After all, how many times have you looked for a journey, refreshed the page, and suddenly, the total increased $50? Going reports that gimmicks, such as National Cheap Flight Day, are actually sales tactics, and the staff found cheaper flights for certain destinations on different dates in 2024 — Tokyo was $426 in November 2024, and Ireland was $114 in May 2024. Travel planning might be stressful, but finding your roundtrip for the ultimate, budget-friendly price shouldn't be a quest all its own.