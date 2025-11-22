This Florida City Is America's Best For Foodies In 2025, According To A Study

Gastronauts, or "foodies," may be lured abroad by world-famous culinary destinations like Tsukiji in Tokyo, Japan's "Food Town" and home of the legendary Tsukiji fish market. Or perhaps they want to explore the world's best street food scenes, be it in Bangkok or Mumbai or Mexico City. But WalletHub was a little more forensic in its analysis of what defines a foodie destination.

It evaluated more than 180 U.S. cities across nearly 30 categories, including cost of meals, online rankings of restaurants, and diversity and quality of eateries and produce stores. Miami had the highest number of affordable restaurants with a ranking of 4.5 stars or more, and came second only to San Francisco in the Diversity, Accessibility & Quality rank. This is evidenced not just by top-tier restaurants, but also a booming food truck scene, dishing out everything from tacos and burgers to grilled cheese sandwiches and Puerto Rican carne frita. Alternatively, you can dine in one of Miami's best steakhouses or sample local dishes without breaking the bank, like arepas in Doggi's Arepa Bar on Biscayne Boulevard. There's no shortage of highly-rated bakeries and coffee roasters either, and the bustling La Boulangerie Boul'Mich café with its French-Latin creations and 4.7 stars on Google is well worth a visit.

It's said that more than 100 languages are spoken in Miami, which is reflected in the food landscape. Little Havana is famously the home of Cuban cuisine, Española Way (pictured here) is Mediterranean in both aesthetic and flavor, while Coconut Grove, a neighborhood on the cutting edge of Miami's culinary innovation, hosts Los Félix and many other restaurants showcasing the punchy flavors of the Americas.