The Best Steakhouses Miami, Florida Has To Offer, According To Residents
The glitzy and glamourous city of Miami is many things. A celebrity playground? Sure. One of America's best nightlife destinations? Absolutely. Full of glittering ocean blues? 100%. It's called the Magic City for a reason, and visitors from around the globe flock there for enchanting experiences, including those available in the culinary scene. Of course, nothing that compares to dining at waterfront restaurants or chic lounge spaces with a juicy steak paired with a smooth glass of red wine in front you. To find the top places for such a meal in Miami, we dove into what locals had to say about the region's most highly recommended steakhouses.
The Miami area offers tons of elegant spaces where you can feel like an A-lister while cutting into a thick piece of perfectly grilled meat. At some eateries, you might even find yourself sitting next to a celebrity! However, potential red-carpet table neighbors aren't always enough to sway public opinion. To uncover the best steakhouses in Miami (according to residents), we looked into social media discussions among locals and examined each recommended spot's food quality, ambience, and affordability. Additionally, as a South Florida native, I can confirm the validity of what's being whispered around town. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to add these restaurants to your Miami bucket list.
Sunny's
Among the most recommended steakhouses in Miami is Sunny's, located in the Little River neighborhood. In a 2025 Reddit thread in the r/Miami subreddit seeking locals' input about the best places to get a steak for a birthday dinner in the Magic City, seven different commenters mentioned the restaurant. The person who started the thread not only took this advice but also returned to edit their Reddit post with praise for Sunny's.
The dining establishment features warmly lit interiors that scream class, and the palm tree décor suits its Floridian location. Meanwhile, plush red booths give off retro Hollywood supper club energy. Sunny's rich ambience is reflected in its menu, too. Here, you can expect to spend anywhere between $40 to $260 on a steak plate alone at the time of writing. Facebook reviewers specifically highlight the melt-in-your-mouth bone-in ribeye, and one person on TripAdvisor said the establishment's Rib Cap is the best steak they've had in their life. The wide array of wines, spirits, and cocktails (including 148 variations on a martini) seem to be worth every penny, though. It's smart to plan ahead, as reservations can be made 30 days in advance, and you don't want to miss out.
Numerous Google reviews give Sunny's five stars, with many in particular citing its fantastic hospitality. Many say their overall experience, from parking to paying their bill, was extremely easy, which levels up a quality restaurant with mouthwatering food to a place with great taste.
Klaw
Located at the southern bottom of Edgewater, overlooking the Biscayne Bay, Klaw is one of Miami's most raved-about fine dining spots. Though it's expensive, locals agree it's worth every penny. With a higher price comes expectations of higher quality, and Klaw exceeds them, according to Miami locals leaving reviews on OpenTable. The steaks are cut to perfection, reviewers say, and its Klaw Tower — a massive platter to sample its seafood — adds a nice touch to its surf and turf menu. TimeOut listed Klaw as the first best steakhouse in Miami, applauding its A5 Wagyu Striploin from Hyogo. This strip loin is $38 per ounce at the time of writing, but if you want to choose another steak option, you can expect to spend $75-260. Hand-crafted cocktails are a specialty of the restaurant, but they're pricey as well.
Many Miami establishments — from restaurants and clubs to iconic hotels with glass-bottom rooftop pools — are known for luxury, and Klaw is no exception. If you want dinner with a view, this is the prime location for your dinner reservation. By day, you can see stunning views of glamorous yachts docked along the marina, and by night, you can see the city lights reflecting the glittering ocean blues. It's the kind of place that puts you at peace. The dark wood interior against the teal blue accented chairs give the space a nautical ambience to complement the scenery. Klaw proves that elevated dining in Miami is as much about atmosphere as it is about flavor.
Cote
From Reddit users to TimeOut listicles, and even The Infatuation's publication, Cote Miami in the Design District made it on nearly every local list researched for this article. This upscale chain added a brand new meaning to the concept of an American steakhouse when it introduced Korean BBQ to the mix. It's been such a crowd favorite that there are chains across America's East Coast from New York City to Miami, reaching the Western U.S. in Las Vegas, and even traveling overseas to Singapore. With more than 2,300 reviews on Google, it's maintained an impressive 4.6-star rating. As one Google review explained, "Every single cut of meat and side dish was absolutely delicious—cooked and seasoned to perfection."
With steak omakase and a butcher's feast, where you get four selected cuts, there are shareable experiences for everyone at the table. The restaurant's steaks vary from Miyazaki Prefecture ribeye and hanger steak to Grand Cru Galbi and American Wagyu, ranging from $36 per steak to $85 per ounce at the time of writing. To pair it with a crafted cocktail, you can try its Cote Fashioned for $21 or Vintage Vault Martini for a whopping $850 (no, we're not kidding — so, make sure you sip it slow).
Beyond the price tag, Cote's low-light, mood-setting ambience and sleek design create the kind of swanky setting that makes every sizzle on the grill feel like part of the show. The neon accents and marble bar top against the dark furniture directs your eyes to the glowing grills at each table, where the magic truly happens. Cote is definitely one of Miami's most unforgettable steakhouses.
The Joyce
If you're lucky, you can catch midnight celebrity sightings at the best restaurants in America, and The Joyce in Brickell is no exception. It's the kind of restaurant that will have you asking the chef for "another one!" At least that's what the world-famous DJ Khaled was probably saying when he visited in March 2025 and documented the food he ate ... and he's a Miami resident, so his opinion totally counts for our research. He ate the shrimp scampi, caviar-topped latkes, and the burger and implored the waitstaff to please send the chef his love. If that isn't a rave review from a man who eats at all the finest establishments globally, then we don't know what is.
The Joyce has a more sleek, classic vibe with emerald curtained walls, giving an old-money "Great Gatsby" type of ambience. Locals rave about the tomahawk steak, which many call buttery, tender, and perfectly seasoned, often describing how it nearly melts on the fork (via Miami Curated). While the prices aren't listed on its online menu, only one steak item falls under $100, and you can expect to pay around $150-250 per person at the time of writing. One local even went as far as to say it is the best restaurant in Miami in a Yelp review. This sexy dining experience will make you not only savor food like the wealthy but also feel like one, with velvet luxury, exquisite flavors, and a hint of Magic City flair.
Methodology
To determine the best steakhouses Miami has to offer, as told by people who live in the city, we knew our data would be heavily based on commentary we found in review sections. So we turned to Miami Reddit threads where users made their recommendations for their favorite places, though they didn't provide much explanation as to why. When we narrowed down some of the most frequently listed restaurants, we dug a little deeper into their Google, Yelp, and OpenTable reviews and tried to zero in on those who identified as locals. This gave us more context as to why people spoke so highly of these places.
Additionally, we found some of the restaurants from listicles published on well-known food-focused publications, where the writers experienced the places themselves and wrote their own reviews. We made sure to cross-reference local feedback with these editorial insights to ensure accuracy. Furthermore, we checked the Instagram of each location to feel out the vibe of each restaurant, which is also how we stumbled upon DJ Khaled's post. With all of the data collected, we believe these are the "must-try" mouthwatering steakhouses that locals know and love!
