The Best Steakhouses Miami, Florida Has To Offer, According To Residents

Among the most recommended steakhouses in Miami is Sunny's, located in the Little River neighborhood. In a 2025 Reddit thread in the r/Miami subreddit seeking locals' input about the best places to get a steak for a birthday dinner in the Magic City, seven different commenters mentioned the restaurant. The person who started the thread not only took this advice but also returned to edit their Reddit post with praise for Sunny's.

The dining establishment features warmly lit interiors that scream class, and the palm tree décor suits its Floridian location. Meanwhile, plush red booths give off retro Hollywood supper club energy. Sunny's rich ambience is reflected in its menu, too. Here, you can expect to spend anywhere between $40 to $260 on a steak plate alone at the time of writing. Facebook reviewers specifically highlight the melt-in-your-mouth bone-in ribeye, and one person on TripAdvisor said the establishment's Rib Cap is the best steak they've had in their life. The wide array of wines, spirits, and cocktails (including 148 variations on a martini) seem to be worth every penny, though. It's smart to plan ahead, as reservations can be made 30 days in advance, and you don't want to miss out.

Numerous Google reviews give Sunny's five stars, with many in particular citing its fantastic hospitality. Many say their overall experience, from parking to paying their bill, was extremely easy, which levels up a quality restaurant with mouthwatering food to a place with great taste.